BEST IN THE DESERT WORLD HARE AND HOUND CHAMPIONSHIP

Best In The Desert Revives the World Hare and Hound Championship

Best In The Desert fans, racers, and staff are looking forward to this coming May with tremendous excitement and just a taste of nostalgia. A Best In The Desert staple, the World Hare and Hound Championship has been revived in the 2021 schedule. Originally billed as “One Man, One Machine, One Desert, One Way,” the 2021 event will be sponsored by Rocky Mountain ATV/MC and presented by GPR, and is scheduled for May 21-23, 2021 in Tonopah, Nevada.

The 2021 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC World Hare and Hound Championship Presented by GPR, open to motorcycles only, will be run point-to-point on a 110+-mile course. And while racers will have their skills fiercely tested, pit crews will have easy access to pits as they chase their rider during the race. The event will see Pro, Expert, Amateurs, Family, Ironman, Women’s, and Youth Motorcycle Classes.

“We’ve been working on this one for quite a while,” stated Best In The Desert co-owner Daryl Folks. “This is going to be very special. The desert around Tonopah is a mixture of decomposed granite, shale, and gravel and has a solid base to it. The trails are some of the most flowing and technical that I’ve ever ridden and make for an ideal racecourse to test everyone’s skills and abilities. The winner of this race will have earned it.”

The event is expected to draw a large, talented pool of off-road racers ready to compete, not only to be crowned as a World Champion but also to compete for some significant prize money. A guaranteed purse of $6,000, in addition to Best In The Desert’s normal pro payback, will be awarded to Pro class winners, including a $1,000 bonus to the top Woman Expert.

The event was made possible through the support of Best In The Desert’s extensive sponsor list and especially through the efforts of title sponsor Rocky Mountain ATV/MC and presenting sponsor GPR. Both companies have a long history of supporting off-road racing and jumped at the chance to help bring this legendary event back.

Entries will open on April 1, 2021.

https://bitd.com/bitd-revives-the-world-hare-and-hound-championship/