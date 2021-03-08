BEN KELLEY WINS FLORIDA GNCC

Getting a great jump off the line and earning himself the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 Holeshot Award was Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn. After getting that early lead, Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ricky Russell would soon make a pass into the number one spot, holding onto it for the first two laps of racing.

As the riders checked in on lap three there was a new leader emerging, the FMF/KTM Factory Racing motorcycle of Ben Kelley. With an hour and a half left to go, Kelley would manage to hold a strong pace all the way to the checkered flag. Kelley would cross the finish line to earn his first victory in 2021, improving his standings early in the year as he battles for the 2021 GNCC National Championship.

Coming through fifth on the opening lap of racing in Florida, Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Josh Strang steadily worked his way through the pack as the race continued on. Strang would find himself in podium contention with three laps remaining and set his sights on second place as the white flag came out. Strang was able to make the pass on the last lap and come through 28 seconds ahead of Ashburn.

After grabbing the holeshot and running second for the first five laps of racing Jordan Ashburn would hold on for a strong third overall finish as the checkered flag flew. Then it would be KLM Milwaukee GasGas’ Grant Baylor making his way into fourth overall after an eighth place start to the day. Baylor was on the move throughout the whole race, making his way to fifth by the time the white flag was out which would then set him up for a last lap push to fourth overall. Baylor remains in the points lead as the series heads to Georgia next weekend.