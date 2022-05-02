BEN KELLEY WINS DRAGON’S BACK NATIONAL ENDURO

Last year’s Dragon Back winner, Grant Baylor (REV Motorsports GasGas), won the opening test of the day before Kelley took control, winning the remaining five tests to outdistance Grant by over 44 seconds for the victory.

Grant’s win in test one was the only downer for Kelley’s impressive day. Enduro Engineering is offering a bounty for any rider who can win all six tests at any round and for the Virginia round the bounty was up to $2000. Grant took home an extra $500 for playing the role of spoiler. Since Grant spoiled Kelley’s payout, the bounty will reset for round three back to $1000.

Coastal Racing GasGas’ Ryder Lafferty continues to impress and added a third overall finish to go with his runner-up finish at the opener in Sumter, South Carolina. FMF/KTM’s Josh Toth had a bad second test when he clipped a tree and smashed his hand, which might have cost him a podium. He still had a solid day for fourth overall.