BEN KELLEY RAW

Ben Kelley’s stock shot up dramatically this weekend as he took round two of the 2021 GNCC XC-1 Pro class and assumed the lead of KTM’s off-road team. He now sits in second place in the standings, just two-points behind Grant Baylor of the in-house rival GasGas team. Before his big win, Ben spent some time at Kailub Russell’s Florida compound training in the sand whoops. Travis Fant was there with his trusty Lumix and he captured this raw view of the dedication it takes to rise to the top of the GNCC Pro ranks.
