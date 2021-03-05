BEN KELLEY: KTM’S NEXT BIG THING

Ben Kelley will be KTM’s top man in the 2021 GNCC XC1 Pro class. That’s a position that has been held by Kailub Russell for years, so clearly KTM’s Off-Road Racing Manager Antti Kallonen has a lot of faith in the young New England rider. Travis Fant got together with Ben on what it’s like to follow in the footsteps of an off-road racing legend.

