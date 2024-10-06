AUSTRALIA WINS MXoN; USA 2nd

Australia won the MX of Nations for the first time in history this weekend at Matterley Basin in Great Britain. The team of Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence and Kyle Webster trailed after two of the three races, but the combined MXGP/Open race put both Hunter and Jett On the track at the same time, and they finished 2-4 to clinch the overall. That final race was led early by Eli Tomac, who eventually gave way to an incredible race between Jett Lawrence and Tim Gajser.

Race 1 – MXGP & MX2

1. Tim Gajser (SLO, Honda), 35:11.182;

2. Eli Tomac (USA, Yamaha), +0:06.810;

3. Romain Febvre (FRA, Kawasaki), +0:08.978;

4. Jorge Prado (ESP, GASGAS), +0:18.038;

5. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), +0:28.371;

6. Kay de Wolf (NED, Husqvarna), +0:30.159;

7. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Kawasaki), +0:31.445;

8. Hunter Lawrence (AUS, Honda), +0:42.032;

9. Alberto Forato (ITA, Honda), +0:51.153;

10. Ken Roczen (GER, Suzuki), +0:58.580;

17. Cooper Webb (USA, Yamaha)

Race 2 – MX2 & Open

1. Jett Lawrence (AUS, Honda), 36:14.723;

2. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, Honda), +0:07.919;

3. Simon Laengenfelder (GER, GASGAS), +0:10.438;

4. Maxime Renaux (FRA, Yamaha), +0:12.162;

5. Kay de Wolf (NED, Husqvarna), +0:29.029;

6. Conrad Mewse (GBR, KTM), +0:35.536;

7. Aaron Plessinger (USA, KTM), +0:37.007;

8. Karlis Alberts Reisulis (LAT, Yamaha), +0:41.572;

9. Cooper Webb (USA, Yamaha), +0:43.286;

10. Mikkel Haarup (DEN, Triumph), +0:43.325;

Race 3 – MXGP & Open

1. Tim Gajser (SLO, Honda), 35:51.888;

2. Jett Lawrence (AUS, Honda), +0:00.459;

3. Eli Tomac (USA, Yamaha), +0:17.172;

4. Hunter Lawrence (AUS, Honda), +0:18.129;

5. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), +0:20.434;

6. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Kawasaki), +1:00.988;

7. Alberto Forato (ITA, Honda), +1:09.220;

8. Aaron Plessinger (USA, KTM), +1:12.390;

9. Maxime Renaux (FRA, Yamaha), +1:17.022;

10. Ken Roczen (GER, Suzuki), +1:20.261;

11. Enzo Lopes (BRA, Yamaha), +1:31.002;

12. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, Honda), +1:31.229;

Nations Overall

1. Australia – 26

2. USA – 29

3. The Netherlands – 36

4. Spain – 45

5. France – 50

6. Germany – 62

7. Slovenia – 67