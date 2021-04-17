ATLANTA 3 SUPERCROSS RESULTS: WEBB IS RELENTLESS!

The third consecutive round of the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Season took place at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend. Unlike some of the other extended residencies we’ve seen this year, Atlanta has been a mixed bag of up-and-down results. It took all three races for points leader Cooper Webb to finally find his rhythm. He collected the win, but it was another classic Webb performance where he pulled it out of the bag at the last second. Ken Roczen seemed unbeatable until suffering a minor fall near the end. He still had the lead, but, as Webb said later, “There was blood in the water.” He caught and passed Roczen with three laps to go. In the 250 class, Nate Thrasher again took the win, but his teammate Justin Cooper now looks to have the title chase under control with a 20 point lead and one race to go. For extended coverage of 2021 supercross, click here.

450 HEAT ONE

Dylan Ferrandis captured a rare holeshot in heat one with teammate Aaron Plessinger right behind him. Eli Tomac was third with Chase Sexton in fourth. On the first lap, Sexton passed Tomac, then set out after Plessinger. Sexton soon passed AP, and then Ferrandis went down, handing the lead to Sexton. From that point forward, it was all Sexton, although the fastest man on the track might well have been Malcolm Stewart. He passed both Tomac and Plessinger in one turn to secure second. Ferrandis held on for fifth behind Tomac.

1 Chase Sexton

2 Malcolm Stewart

3 Aaron Plessinger

4 Eli Tomac

5 Dylan Ferrandis

6 Martin Davalos

7 Broc Tickle

8 Benny Bloss

9 Josh Hill

10 Adam Enticknap

11 Nick Schmidt

12 Cade Clason

13 Ronnie Stewart

14 Wilson Fleming

15 Mason Kerr

16 Joan Cros

17 Jeremy Smith

18 Joshua Cartwright

19 Vann Martin

20 Scotty Wennerstrom

450 HEAT TWO

Cooper Webb clearly found some speed since last Tuesday’s race. He pull the second heat holeshot and rode flawlessly, pulling away from Joey Savatgy and Ken Roczen. The one rider who looked even better was Jason Anderson. He started around fifth, and quickly passed his way into second. For the second half of the race, Anderson was all over Webb. Eventually, Anderson took over and brought it home over Webb, Roczen, Justin Barcia, Dean Wilson and Savatgy.

1 Jason Anderson

2 Cooper Webb

3 Ken Roczen

4 Justin Barcia

5 Dean Wilson

6 Joey Savatgy

7 Tyler Bowers

8 Max Anstie

9 Marvin Musquin

10 Logan Karnow

11 Justin Rodbell

12 Henry Miller

13 Scott Champion

14 Curren Thurman

15 Aj Catanzaro

16 Brandon Hartranft

17 Bobby Piazza

18 Deven Raper

19 Justin Starling

20 Alex Ray

450 LCQ

1 Alex Ray

2 Adam Enticknap

3 Brandon Hartranft

4 Cade Clason

450 MAIN

Aaron Plessinger got the start in the main with Ken Roczen, Dylan Ferrandis and Jason Anderson in tow. On the first lap, Anderson collided with Ferrandis, allowing Cooper Webb into third. Shortly afterward, Roczen passed Plessinger for the lead. At first, Roczen inched away, but as the race went on, he seemed to be getting faster. Around 10 minutes into the race, Webb picked off Plessinger, but at that point, he clearly had nothing for Roczen, who started stretching out an enormous lead. Eli Tomac, in the meantime, started finding more speed as well. First he passed Justin Barcia for fourth, then he got past Plessinger. As the race came into the later laps, Roczen had checked out, leaving Webb to hold off Tomac and Plessinger. Then everything changed. Roczen went down in the whoops. His lead was so large that he remounted and was still 6 seconds ahead, but Webb is one of the best closers in the history of the sport. Within a few laps, he was right on Roczen. With three laps to go, he took over. Just like that, Webb turned the whole Atlanta stay around and now has a 16-point lead going into the final two races in SLC.

1 Cooper Webb

2 Ken Roczen

3 Eli Tomac

4 Aaron Plessinger

5 Justin Barcia

6 Malcolm Stewart

7 Dylan Ferrandis

8 Dean Wilson

9 Marvin Musquin

10 Chase Sexton

11 Jason Anderson

12 Joey Savatgy

13 Martin Davalos

14 Broc Tickle

15 Tyler Bowers

16 Max Anstie

17 Josh Hill

18 Alex Ray

19 Brandon Hartranft

20 Cade Clason

21 Adam Enticknap

22 Benny Bloss

250 HEAT ONE

Justin Cooper rode a perfect race in 250 heat one. He got the holeshot and led every lap. Garrett Marchbanks, Jarrett Frye and Stilez Robertson kept him in sight, but could offer no challenge. Robertson passed Frye before the end, as did Chris Blose.

1 Justin Cooper

2 Garrett Marchbanks

3 Stilez Robertson

4 Chris Blose

5 Jarrett Frye

6 Mitchell Harrison

7 Jace Owen

8 Coty Schock

9 Cedric Soubeyras

10 Robbie Wageman

11 Dustin Winter

12 Dilan Schwartz

13 Derek Drake

14 Ramyller Alves

15 Bradley Lionnet

16 Chance Blackburn

17 Ryan Surratt

18 Addison Emory

19 Kyle Greeson

20 Blaine Silveira

250 HEAT TWO

After earning the fastest qualifying spot, it was clear that Hunter Lawrence had some game. He got the holehsot in heat two and led every lap. Pierce Brown also had some speed. He made a stab or two at challenging Lawrence before settling in to second for the duration of the heat. The only drama was watching Cameron McAdoo suffer throughout the race. He had crashed hard in practice and was clearly riding in pain. At first, he was outside the final qualifying spot, but eventually he worked his way up to seventh.

1 Hunter Lawrence

2 Pierce Brown

3 Seth Hammaker

4 Sean Cantrell

5 Jalek Swoll

6 Kyle Peters

7 Cameron McAdoo

8 Derek Kelley

9 Jerry Robin

10 Enzo Lopes

11 Nate Thrasher

12 Gared Steinke

13 Dawson Ryker

14 Colby Copp

15 Nathan Augustin

16 Cory Carsten

17 Chris Howell

18 Dominique Thury

19 Cheyenne Harmon

20 Logan Boye

250 W LCQ

1 Nate Thrasher

2 Enzo Lopes

3 Dilan Schwartz

4 Ramyller Alves

250 MAIN

Nate Thrasher collected the second win of his career just like he did the first one; by being the fastest man on the track. But the man who was happiest at the end of the night was Justin Cooper, who collected second place and watched calamity after calamity befall his closest rivals in the title chase. Cooper got the holeshot, but the race was called back to the line when Cameron McAdoo went down with Chris Blose. On the restart, Cooper was out front again, but this time LCQ winner Nate Thrasher was right on his tail. Hunter Lawrence was up front as well, but he went down, dropping out of the top 10. Then it was McAdoo’s turn to go down–again. Before the end of the race, McAdoo would fall twice more. Thrasher passed Cooper on the second lap, and from there on, he stayed on top. Cooper never completely let go, but it was clear that he was thinking of the championship. Lawrence put in a great ride, catching all the way up to fourth and keeping his championship hopes alive. McAdoo finished in 13th and now is 22 points behind.

1 Nate Thrasher

2 Justin Cooper

3 Seth Hammaker

4 Hunter Lawrence

5 Kyle Peters

6 Jalek Swoll

7 Enzo Lopes

8 Mitchell Harrison

9 Dilan Schwartz

10 Coty Schock

11 Derek Kelley

12 Cedric Soubeyras

13 Cameron McAdoo

14 Pierce Brown

15 Jarrett Frye

16 Ramyller Alves

17 Sean Cantrell

18 Garrett Marchbanks

19 Jerry Robin

20 Jace Owen

21 Stilez Robertson

22 Chris Blose

450 COMBINED QUALIFYING

1 Jason Anderson 1:35.848

2 Chase Sexton 1:36.078

3 Ken Roczen 1:36.530

4 Malcolm Stewart 1:37.432

5 Dean Wilson 1:37.502

6 Eli Tomac 1:37.626

7 Cooper Webb 1:38.024

8 Dylan Ferrandis 1:38.110

9 Justin Barcia 1:38.547

10 Martin Davalos 1:39.030

11 Marvin Musquin 1:39.068

12 Broc Tickle 1:39.567

13 Joey Savatgy 1:39.668

14 Aaron Plessinger 1:39.743

15 Tyler Bowers 1:41.226

16 Benny Bloss 1:41.366

17 Max Anstie 1:42.121

18 Nick Schmidt 1:42.130

19 Alex Ray 1:42.185

20 Josh Hill 1:43.015

21 Brandon Hartranft 1:43.758

22 Cade Clason 1:44.174

23 Aj Catanzaro 1:44.469

24 Jeremy Smith 1:44.722

25 Logan Karnow 1:44.723

26 Ronnie Stewart 1:44.847

27 Curren Thurman 1:45.225

28 Adam Enticknap 1:45.602

29 Justin Starling 1:45.991

30 Joshua Cartwright 1:46.116

31 Henry Miller 1:46.228

32 Vann Martin 1:46.330

33 Scott Champion 1:46.572

34 Scotty Wennerstrom 1:47.129

35 Justin Rodbell 1:47.405

36 Wilson Fleming 1:47.421

37 Bobby Piazza 1:47.531

38 Joan Cros 1:47.597

39 Deven Raper 1:47.764

40 Mason Kerr 1:47.812

TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY

41 Theodore Pauli 1:48.005

42 Joshua Greco 1:48.340

43 Luke Neese 1:48.999

44 Dirco Van der Westhuizen 1:50.458

45 Austin Cozadd 2:16.021

250 W COMBINED QUALIFYING

1 Hunter Lawrence 1:39.208

2 Justin Cooper 1:40.182

3 Cameron McAdoo 1:40.388

4 Garrett Marchbanks 1:41.820

5 Nate Thrasher 1:42.226

6 Jarrett Frye 1:42.432

7 Seth Hammaker 1:42.662

8 Chris Blose 1:42.748

9 Jalek Swoll 1:43.004

10 Mitchell Harrison 1:43.076

11 Enzo Lopes 1:43.227

12 Stilez Robertson 1:43.467

13 Kyle Peters 1:43.559

14 Coty Schock 1:43.706

15 Pierce Brown 1:44.022

16 Robbie Wageman 1:44.455

17 Derek Kelley 1:44.760

18 Derek Drake 1:44.817

19 Sean Cantrell 1:44.857

20 Jace Owen 1:44.860

21 Jerry Robin 1:44.939

22 Cedric Soubeyras 1:45.188

23 Dominique Thury 1:45.538

24 Dilan Schwartz 1:45.569

25 Cheyenne Harmon 1:45.815

26 Dustin Winter 1:45.867

27 Gared Steinke 1:46.551

28 Bradley Lionnet 1:48.506

29 Dawson Ryker 1:48.871

30 Blaine Silveira 1:49.289

31 Chris Howell 1:49.622

32 Ramyller Alves 1:49.704

33 Cory Carsten 1:49.741

34 Ryan Surratt 1:49.849

35 Logan Boye 1:50.028

36 Kyle Greeson 1:51.588

37 Colby Copp 1:51.770

38 Chance Blackburn 1:52.092

39 Nathan Augustin 1:52.218

40 Addison Emory 1:52.757

TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY

41 Garrett Hoffman 1:52.779

42 Izaih Clark 1:53.011

43 Mason Wharton 1:53.430

44 Todd Bannister 1:53.808

45 Kameron Barboa 1:55.429

46 Brock Papi 1:59.935

47 David Pulley 2:02.617