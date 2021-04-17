ATLANTA 3 SUPERCROSS RESULTS: WEBB IS RELENTLESS!

The third consecutive round of the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Season took place at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend. Unlike some of the other extended residencies we’ve seen this year, Atlanta has been a mixed bag of up-and-down results. It took all three races for points leader Cooper Webb to finally find his rhythm. He collected the win, but it was another classic Webb performance where he pulled it out of the bag at the last second. Ken Roczen seemed unbeatable until suffering a minor fall near the end. He still had the lead, but, as Webb said later, “There was blood in the water.” He caught and passed Roczen with three laps to go. In the 250 class, Nate Thrasher again took the win, but his teammate Justin Cooper now looks to have the title chase under control with a 20 point lead and one race to go. For extended coverage of 2021 supercross, click here.
450 HEAT ONE
Dylan Ferrandis captured a rare holeshot in heat one with teammate Aaron Plessinger right behind him. Eli Tomac was third with Chase Sexton in fourth. On the first lap, Sexton passed Tomac, then set out after Plessinger. Sexton soon passed AP, and then Ferrandis went down, handing the lead to Sexton. From that point forward, it was all Sexton, although the fastest man on the track might well have been Malcolm Stewart. He passed both Tomac and Plessinger in one turn to secure second. Ferrandis held on for fifth behind Tomac.
1 Chase Sexton
2 Malcolm Stewart
3 Aaron Plessinger
4 Eli Tomac
5 Dylan Ferrandis
6 Martin Davalos
7 Broc Tickle
8 Benny Bloss
9 Josh Hill
10 Adam Enticknap
11 Nick Schmidt
12 Cade Clason
13 Ronnie Stewart
14 Wilson Fleming
15 Mason Kerr
16 Joan Cros
17 Jeremy Smith
18 Joshua Cartwright
19 Vann Martin
20 Scotty Wennerstrom
450 HEAT TWO
Cooper Webb clearly found some speed since last Tuesday’s race. He pull the second heat holeshot and rode flawlessly, pulling away from Joey Savatgy and Ken Roczen. The one rider who looked even better was Jason Anderson. He started around fifth, and quickly passed his way into second. For the second half of the race, Anderson was all over Webb. Eventually, Anderson took over and brought it home over Webb, Roczen, Justin Barcia, Dean Wilson and Savatgy.
1 Jason Anderson
2 Cooper Webb
3 Ken Roczen
4 Justin Barcia
5 Dean Wilson
6 Joey Savatgy
7 Tyler Bowers
8 Max Anstie
9 Marvin Musquin
10 Logan Karnow
11 Justin Rodbell
12 Henry Miller
13 Scott Champion
14 Curren Thurman
15 Aj Catanzaro
16 Brandon Hartranft
17 Bobby Piazza
18 Deven Raper
19 Justin Starling
20 Alex Ray
450 LCQ
1 Alex Ray
2 Adam Enticknap
3 Brandon Hartranft
4 Cade Clason
450 MAIN
Aaron Plessinger got the start in the main with Ken Roczen, Dylan Ferrandis and Jason Anderson in tow. On the first lap, Anderson collided with Ferrandis, allowing Cooper Webb into third. Shortly afterward, Roczen passed Plessinger for the lead. At first, Roczen inched away, but as the race went on, he seemed to be getting faster. Around 10 minutes into the race, Webb picked off Plessinger, but at that point, he clearly had nothing for Roczen, who started stretching out an enormous lead. Eli Tomac, in the meantime, started finding more speed as well. First he passed Justin Barcia for fourth, then he got past Plessinger. As the race came into the later laps, Roczen had checked out, leaving Webb to hold off Tomac and Plessinger. Then everything changed. Roczen went down in the whoops. His lead was so large that he remounted and was still 6 seconds ahead, but Webb is one of the best closers in the history of the sport. Within a few laps, he was right on Roczen. With three laps to go, he took over. Just like that, Webb turned the whole Atlanta stay around and now has a 16-point lead going into the final two races in SLC.
1 Cooper Webb
2 Ken Roczen
3 Eli Tomac
4 Aaron Plessinger
5 Justin Barcia
6 Malcolm Stewart
7 Dylan Ferrandis
8 Dean Wilson
9 Marvin Musquin
10 Chase Sexton
11 Jason Anderson
12 Joey Savatgy
13 Martin Davalos
14 Broc Tickle
15 Tyler Bowers
16 Max Anstie
17 Josh Hill
18 Alex Ray
19 Brandon Hartranft
20 Cade Clason
21 Adam Enticknap
22 Benny Bloss
250 HEAT ONE
Justin Cooper rode a perfect race in 250 heat one. He got the holeshot and led every lap. Garrett Marchbanks, Jarrett Frye and Stilez Robertson kept him in sight, but could offer no challenge. Robertson passed Frye before the end, as did Chris Blose.
1 Justin Cooper
2 Garrett Marchbanks
3 Stilez Robertson
4 Chris Blose
5 Jarrett Frye
6 Mitchell Harrison
7 Jace Owen
8 Coty Schock
9 Cedric Soubeyras
10 Robbie Wageman
11 Dustin Winter
12 Dilan Schwartz
13 Derek Drake
14 Ramyller Alves
15 Bradley Lionnet
16 Chance Blackburn
17 Ryan Surratt
18 Addison Emory
19 Kyle Greeson
20 Blaine Silveira
250 HEAT TWO
After earning the fastest qualifying spot, it was clear that Hunter Lawrence had some game. He got the holehsot in heat two and led every lap. Pierce Brown also had some speed. He made a stab or two at challenging Lawrence before settling in to second for the duration of the heat. The only drama was watching Cameron McAdoo suffer throughout the race. He had crashed hard in practice and was clearly riding in pain. At first, he was outside the final qualifying spot, but eventually he worked his way up to seventh.
1 Hunter Lawrence
2 Pierce Brown
3 Seth Hammaker
4 Sean Cantrell
5 Jalek Swoll
6 Kyle Peters
7 Cameron McAdoo
8 Derek Kelley
9 Jerry Robin
10 Enzo Lopes
11 Nate Thrasher
12 Gared Steinke
13 Dawson Ryker
14 Colby Copp
15 Nathan Augustin
16 Cory Carsten
17 Chris Howell
18 Dominique Thury
19 Cheyenne Harmon
20 Logan Boye
250 W LCQ
1 Nate Thrasher
2 Enzo Lopes
3 Dilan Schwartz
4 Ramyller Alves
250 MAIN
Nate Thrasher collected the second win of his career just like he did the first one; by being the fastest man on the track. But the man who was happiest at the end of the night was Justin Cooper, who collected second place and watched calamity after calamity befall his closest rivals in the title chase. Cooper got the holeshot, but the race was called back to the line when Cameron McAdoo went down with Chris Blose. On the restart, Cooper was out front again, but this time LCQ winner Nate Thrasher was right on his tail. Hunter Lawrence was up front as well, but he went down, dropping out of the top 10. Then it was McAdoo’s turn to go down–again. Before the end of the race, McAdoo would fall twice more. Thrasher passed Cooper on the second lap, and from there on, he stayed on top. Cooper never completely let go, but it was clear that he was thinking of the championship. Lawrence put in a great ride, catching all the way up to fourth and keeping his championship hopes alive. McAdoo finished in 13th and now is 22 points behind.
1 Nate Thrasher
2 Justin Cooper
3 Seth Hammaker
4 Hunter Lawrence
5 Kyle Peters
6 Jalek Swoll
7 Enzo Lopes
8 Mitchell Harrison
9 Dilan Schwartz
10 Coty Schock
11 Derek Kelley
12 Cedric Soubeyras
13 Cameron McAdoo
14 Pierce Brown
15 Jarrett Frye
16 Ramyller Alves
17 Sean Cantrell
18 Garrett Marchbanks
19 Jerry Robin
20 Jace Owen
21 Stilez Robertson
22 Chris Blose
450 COMBINED QUALIFYING
1 Jason Anderson 1:35.848
2 Chase Sexton 1:36.078
3 Ken Roczen 1:36.530
4 Malcolm Stewart 1:37.432
5 Dean Wilson 1:37.502
6 Eli Tomac 1:37.626
7 Cooper Webb 1:38.024
8 Dylan Ferrandis 1:38.110
9 Justin Barcia 1:38.547
10 Martin Davalos 1:39.030
11 Marvin Musquin 1:39.068
12 Broc Tickle 1:39.567
13 Joey Savatgy 1:39.668
14 Aaron Plessinger 1:39.743
15 Tyler Bowers 1:41.226
16 Benny Bloss 1:41.366
17 Max Anstie 1:42.121
18 Nick Schmidt 1:42.130
19 Alex Ray 1:42.185
20 Josh Hill 1:43.015
21 Brandon Hartranft 1:43.758
22 Cade Clason 1:44.174
23 Aj Catanzaro 1:44.469
24 Jeremy Smith 1:44.722
25 Logan Karnow 1:44.723
26 Ronnie Stewart 1:44.847
27 Curren Thurman 1:45.225
28 Adam Enticknap 1:45.602
29 Justin Starling 1:45.991
30 Joshua Cartwright 1:46.116
31 Henry Miller 1:46.228
32 Vann Martin 1:46.330
33 Scott Champion 1:46.572
34 Scotty Wennerstrom 1:47.129
35 Justin Rodbell 1:47.405
36 Wilson Fleming 1:47.421
37 Bobby Piazza 1:47.531
38 Joan Cros 1:47.597
39 Deven Raper 1:47.764
40 Mason Kerr 1:47.812
TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY
41 Theodore Pauli 1:48.005
42 Joshua Greco 1:48.340
43 Luke Neese 1:48.999
44 Dirco Van der Westhuizen 1:50.458
45 Austin Cozadd 2:16.021
250 W COMBINED QUALIFYING
1 Hunter Lawrence 1:39.208
2 Justin Cooper 1:40.182
3 Cameron McAdoo 1:40.388
4 Garrett Marchbanks 1:41.820
5 Nate Thrasher 1:42.226
6 Jarrett Frye 1:42.432
7 Seth Hammaker 1:42.662
8 Chris Blose 1:42.748
9 Jalek Swoll 1:43.004
10 Mitchell Harrison 1:43.076
11 Enzo Lopes 1:43.227
12 Stilez Robertson 1:43.467
13 Kyle Peters 1:43.559
14 Coty Schock 1:43.706
15 Pierce Brown 1:44.022
16 Robbie Wageman 1:44.455
17 Derek Kelley 1:44.760
18 Derek Drake 1:44.817
19 Sean Cantrell 1:44.857
20 Jace Owen 1:44.860
21 Jerry Robin 1:44.939
22 Cedric Soubeyras 1:45.188
23 Dominique Thury 1:45.538
24 Dilan Schwartz 1:45.569
25 Cheyenne Harmon 1:45.815
26 Dustin Winter 1:45.867
27 Gared Steinke 1:46.551
28 Bradley Lionnet 1:48.506
29 Dawson Ryker 1:48.871
30 Blaine Silveira 1:49.289
31 Chris Howell 1:49.622
32 Ramyller Alves 1:49.704
33 Cory Carsten 1:49.741
34 Ryan Surratt 1:49.849
35 Logan Boye 1:50.028
36 Kyle Greeson 1:51.588
37 Colby Copp 1:51.770
38 Chance Blackburn 1:52.092
39 Nathan Augustin 1:52.218
40 Addison Emory 1:52.757
TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY
41 Garrett Hoffman 1:52.779
42 Izaih Clark 1:53.011
43 Mason Wharton 1:53.430
44 Todd Bannister 1:53.808
45 Kameron Barboa 1:55.429
46 Brock Papi 1:59.935
47 David Pulley 2:02.617
