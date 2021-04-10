ATLANTA 1 SUPERCROSS RESULTS

After a break in the action the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross season resumed at Atlanta Motor Speedway this week. This is a day race on the infield of a super speedway, and although that begs obvious comparison with Daytona, the track is quite different in layout and soil, with light rain complicating the situation. So far this year, Cooper Webb has been a rider of streaks and surges. When he’s on, he’s on, and that has resulted in two venue sweeps and given him the points lead. Jason Anderson, however, seems to be peaking late in the year. He was the fastest qualifier in Atlanta, besting Webb by almost two-seconds; a very large gap by the standards we have witnessed so far this season. The second qualifying session was cancelled with the rain, robbing Webb and everyone else of a chance to match Anderson’s time. Cameron McAdoo was the fast 250 of the morning, besting points leader Justin cooper by the smallest of margins. For extended coverage of 2021 Supercross, click here.
450 COMBINED QUALIFYING
1 Jason Anderson 1:37.726
2 Chase Sexton 1:37.991
3 Aaron Plessinger 1:38.561
4 Malcolm Stewart 1:38.870
5 Dean Wilson 1:39.017
6 Eli Tomac 1:39.077
7 Ken Roczen 1:39.312
8 Justin Barcia 1:39.393
9 Cooper Webb 1:39.423
10 Martin Davalos 1:40.515
11 Dylan Ferrandis 1:40.588
12 Joey Savatgy 1:40.716
13 Max Anstie 1:41.540
14 Marvin Musquin 1:41.810
15 Vince Friese 1:41.837
16 Broc Tickle 1:41.948
17 Mitchell Oldenburg 1:41.964
18 Tyler Bowers 1:42.471
19 Kyle Chisholm 1:44.018
20 Alex Ray 1:45.403
21 Josh Hill 1:46.285
22 Cade Clason 1:48.069
23 Fredrik Noren 1:48.184
24 Joan Cros 1:48.890
25 Adam Enticknap 1:48.977
26 Jeremy Smith 1:49.097
27 Justin Starling 1:49.146
28 Nick Schmidt 1:49.625
29 Scott Champion 1:49.691
30 Henry Miller 1:49.719
31 Kevin Moranz 1:50.036
32 Logan Karnow 1:50.081
33 Curren Thurman 1:50.405
34 Scotty Wennerstrom 1:50.628
35 Joshua Cartwright 1:51.551
36 Aj Catanzaro 1:51.878
37 Deven Raper 1:53.160
38 Mason Kerr 1:55.617
39 Theodore Pauli 1:56.810
40 Justin Rodbell 1:57.008
TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY
41 Ronnie Stewart 1:57.615
42 Bobby Piazza 1:58.734
43 Scott Meshey 2:00.044
44 Vann Martin 2:00.995
45 Joshua Greco 2:01.529
46 Luke Neese 2:01.635
47 Benny Bloss 2:04.479
48 Justin Bogle 2:05.626
49 Wilson Fleming 2:13.444
50 Austin Cozadd 2:13.459
51 Dirco Van der Westhuizen
250 W COMBINED QUALIFYING
1 Cameron McAdoo 1:39.185
2 Justin Cooper 1:39.610
3 Hunter Lawrence 1:41.289
4 Ryan Sipes 1:41.477
5 Chris Blose 1:41.517
6 Seth Hammaker 1:41.844
7 Garrett Marchbanks 1:42.418
8 Stilez Robertson 1:42.572
9 Nate Thrasher 1:42.817
10 Kyle Peters 1:42.872
11 Pierce Brown 1:43.024
12 Mitchell Harrison 1:43.033
13 Jarrett Frye 1:43.074
14 Sean Cantrell 1:44.285
15 Dominique Thury 1:44.368
16 Jalek Swoll 1:44.888
17 Coty Schock 1:44.995
18 Cedric Soubeyras 1:45.059
19 Jace Owen 1:45.141
20 Derek Kelley 1:45.246
21 Jerry Robin 1:45.757
22 Dilan Schwartz 1:45.789
23 Enzo Lopes 1:45.863
24 Chase Marquier 1:45.894
25 Ty Masterpool 1:46.119
26 Carson Mumford 1:46.790
27 Ramyller Alves 1:47.206
28 Robbie Wageman 1:47.288
29 Derek Drake 1:48.115
30 Gared Steinke 1:48.272
31 Dustin Winter 1:48.924
32 Bradley Lionnet 1:49.188
33 Chris Howell 1:50.453
34 Cheyenne Harmon 1:50.610
35 Blaine Silveira 1:50.710
36 Colby Copp 1:50.794
37 Jared Lesher 1:51.417
38 Logan Boye 1:51.744
39 Ryan Surratt 1:52.224
40 Cory Carsten 1:52.459
TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY
41 Kyle Greeson 1:53.730
42 Chance Blackburn 1:54.017
43 Mason Wharton 1:54.729
44 Nathan Augustin 1:55.178
45 Dawson Ryker 1:55.899
46 Garrett Hoffman 1:57.261
47 Hunter Calle 1:58.506
48 Hardy Munoz 1:58.525
49 Michael Hicks 2:00.253
50 Kameron Barboa 2:00.450
51 Izaih Clark 2:02.237
52 Tre Fierro 2:02.542
53 Todd Bannister 2:07.556
54 Addison Emory 2:09.134
55 Camron Mitchell 2:17.287
56 Brock Papi 2:19.285
