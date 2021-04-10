ATLANTA 1 SUPERCROSS RESULTS

After a break in the action the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross season resumed at Atlanta Motor Speedway this week. This is a day race on the infield of a super speedway, and although that begs obvious comparison with Daytona, the track is quite different in layout and soil, with light rain complicating the situation. So far this year, Cooper Webb has been a rider of streaks and surges. When he’s on, he’s on, and that has resulted in two venue sweeps and given him the points lead. Jason Anderson, however, seems to be peaking late in the year. He was the fastest qualifier in Atlanta, besting Webb by almost two-seconds; a very large gap by the standards we have witnessed so far this season. The second qualifying session was cancelled with the rain, robbing Webb and everyone else of a chance to match Anderson’s time. Cameron McAdoo was the fast 250 of the morning, besting points leader Justin cooper by the smallest of margins. For extended coverage of 2021 Supercross, click here.

450 COMBINED QUALIFYING

1 Jason Anderson 1:37.726

2 Chase Sexton 1:37.991

3 Aaron Plessinger 1:38.561

4 Malcolm Stewart 1:38.870

5 Dean Wilson 1:39.017

6 Eli Tomac 1:39.077

7 Ken Roczen 1:39.312

8 Justin Barcia 1:39.393

9 Cooper Webb 1:39.423

10 Martin Davalos 1:40.515

11 Dylan Ferrandis 1:40.588

12 Joey Savatgy 1:40.716

13 Max Anstie 1:41.540

14 Marvin Musquin 1:41.810

15 Vince Friese 1:41.837

16 Broc Tickle 1:41.948

17 Mitchell Oldenburg 1:41.964

18 Tyler Bowers 1:42.471

19 Kyle Chisholm 1:44.018

20 Alex Ray 1:45.403

21 Josh Hill 1:46.285

22 Cade Clason 1:48.069

23 Fredrik Noren 1:48.184

24 Joan Cros 1:48.890

25 Adam Enticknap 1:48.977

26 Jeremy Smith 1:49.097

27 Justin Starling 1:49.146

28 Nick Schmidt 1:49.625

29 Scott Champion 1:49.691

30 Henry Miller 1:49.719

31 Kevin Moranz 1:50.036

32 Logan Karnow 1:50.081

33 Curren Thurman 1:50.405

34 Scotty Wennerstrom 1:50.628

35 Joshua Cartwright 1:51.551

36 Aj Catanzaro 1:51.878

37 Deven Raper 1:53.160

38 Mason Kerr 1:55.617

39 Theodore Pauli 1:56.810

40 Justin Rodbell 1:57.008

TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY

41 Ronnie Stewart 1:57.615

42 Bobby Piazza 1:58.734

43 Scott Meshey 2:00.044

44 Vann Martin 2:00.995

45 Joshua Greco 2:01.529

46 Luke Neese 2:01.635

47 Benny Bloss 2:04.479

48 Justin Bogle 2:05.626

49 Wilson Fleming 2:13.444

50 Austin Cozadd 2:13.459

51 Dirco Van der Westhuizen

250 W COMBINED QUALIFYING

1 Cameron McAdoo 1:39.185

2 Justin Cooper 1:39.610

3 Hunter Lawrence 1:41.289

4 Ryan Sipes 1:41.477

5 Chris Blose 1:41.517

6 Seth Hammaker 1:41.844

7 Garrett Marchbanks 1:42.418

8 Stilez Robertson 1:42.572

9 Nate Thrasher 1:42.817

10 Kyle Peters 1:42.872

11 Pierce Brown 1:43.024

12 Mitchell Harrison 1:43.033

13 Jarrett Frye 1:43.074

14 Sean Cantrell 1:44.285

15 Dominique Thury 1:44.368

16 Jalek Swoll 1:44.888

17 Coty Schock 1:44.995

18 Cedric Soubeyras 1:45.059

19 Jace Owen 1:45.141

20 Derek Kelley 1:45.246

21 Jerry Robin 1:45.757

22 Dilan Schwartz 1:45.789

23 Enzo Lopes 1:45.863

24 Chase Marquier 1:45.894

25 Ty Masterpool 1:46.119

26 Carson Mumford 1:46.790

27 Ramyller Alves 1:47.206

28 Robbie Wageman 1:47.288

29 Derek Drake 1:48.115

30 Gared Steinke 1:48.272

31 Dustin Winter 1:48.924

32 Bradley Lionnet 1:49.188

33 Chris Howell 1:50.453

34 Cheyenne Harmon 1:50.610

35 Blaine Silveira 1:50.710

36 Colby Copp 1:50.794

37 Jared Lesher 1:51.417

38 Logan Boye 1:51.744

39 Ryan Surratt 1:52.224

40 Cory Carsten 1:52.459

TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY

41 Kyle Greeson 1:53.730

42 Chance Blackburn 1:54.017

43 Mason Wharton 1:54.729

44 Nathan Augustin 1:55.178

45 Dawson Ryker 1:55.899

46 Garrett Hoffman 1:57.261

47 Hunter Calle 1:58.506

48 Hardy Munoz 1:58.525

49 Michael Hicks 2:00.253

50 Kameron Barboa 2:00.450

51 Izaih Clark 2:02.237

52 Tre Fierro 2:02.542

53 Todd Bannister 2:07.556

54 Addison Emory 2:09.134

55 Camron Mitchell 2:17.287

56 Brock Papi 2:19.285