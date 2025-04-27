AT LAST! RIDING THE 2025 TM EN300 TWO-STROKE: THE WRAP

This week I got to ride a TM motorcycle for the first time since 2022. That’s when the previous importer Ralf Schmitt left the U.S and went back to Europe. He left parts distribution in the hands of Dave Turner at Get Dirty Dirt Bikes in Morongo, California. Other than that, there has been no real TM activity in the U.S. aside from the occasional bike that trickled down from Canada.

That has changed for 2025. The EN300 Corse before you is one of the first official imports in three years and there are more to come. Cam Mitchell of 71 Powersports has officially picked up the reins and opened the flow of TM motorcycles into the U.S. and Canada. As if a “normal” TM isn’t exotic enough, the EN300 Corse is a premium model along the lines of a Factory Edition from KTM, Husqvarna or GasGas.

If you aren’t in the TM inner circle, here’s a little review: This is a family-owned company out of Pesaro, Italy that got its start in the karting world. Eventually they started making high-end two-stroke ISDE bikes. Motocross models followed and eventually four-strokes. TM motorcycles built a reputation for being very light, fast and expensive; virtually works bikes for the public. The Corse edition goes a step further with anodized clutch and ignition covers, a radiator fan, axle handles, upgraded brake rotors, quick-release wheel pins and so forth.

What’s really amazing about the bike is its sophistication. Over the years, TM has matched KTM blow for blow in the technology department. First it was with Transfer Port Injection and now it’s with throttle body injection integrated with an electronic power valve. The 2025 EN 300 has an injection system developed by eMoticom with a 39mm throttle body. It’s integrated with the electronic power valve and an oil injection system. In every way, TM is at the cutting edge of two-stroke technology. And, what’s just as interesting is that the company hasn’t abandoned traditional technology. You can order the bike with a Keihin carburetor instead of fuel-injection. You can also ask for a kickstarter on the standard model–although our Corse edition test bike came with one.

Our time with the TM 300 EN was limited and quite busy. Ty Cullins took the bike to the Two-Stroke Championship at Glen Helen knowing that it wasn’t a motocross bike and expecting it to be under-suspended and possibly under-powered. He promptly won both motos of the 25+ Intermediate class. The next day we put Carson Brown on it. He confirmed that the enduro suspension was soft and that Ty had simply ridden the wheels off it. But it certainly wasn’t underpowered, at least not for the amateur classes. The bike has excellent power right above idle and then builds smoothly to a potent midrange. The smooth, sweet nature of that power really revealed itself on tight trails over the next week. The motor is unstoppable down low and through the middle revs. To use KTM 300s as a yardstick, the TM lands right between the 300XC-W and the more aggressive KTM 300XC. As the revs build, the power tapers off. The only issue we noticed was that if you hit the rev-limiter when the engine is under a load, it can cough and glitch out. This was a common trait among the first generation of TPI two-strokes. In the case of the TM, we think it might just be fuel mixture. Dave at Get Dirty acknowledges that the bike is a little rich on top and knows all the tricks to perfect the eMoticom system. As it is, there’s very little chance that normal off-road riders (translated, not Carson Brown) will over-rev the bike that dramatically. Within its intended parameters, the EFI system is perfectly mapped. It has two maps, and most preferred the more aggressive one, even on tight trails.

Initially, we felt the suspension seemed stiff for the trail, but we were able to make it more comfortable with a little effort. The compression clickers on the TM-made shock are very difficult to access, but you can do it with the right tools and the rebound can be adjusted by hand. The front suspension is typical of the 48mm KYB closed cartridge fork and works well across a wide variety of situations. The great thing about the KYB fork is that if you don’t like it, there are about a million suspension shops who know how to get it right. If you would like to read more about the TM EN 300, check out the July print edition of Dirt Bike.

KTM 300SX

The KTM 300SX is more of a known commodity for us. We have had a brand-new one sitting in our shop for months with a big DO NOT RIDE sign on it. It was being saved for Mike Brown to ride in the Wiseco Two-Stroke Championship. It turned out that Mike couldn’t make it this year, and there was a mad dash to see who could get to the 300SX first. I got to the front of the line and took it straight to Glen Helen. I rode it, then dutifully turned it over to Carson Brown the day after the race. He was still in town and I wanted to see what he thought. As it turns out, he’s very familiar with the bike. Like many riders at his level, he still feels the carbureted version has more potential. That’s the bike he actually rode in the race, although it was well disguised as a Suzuki. “Yeah, my race bike has more hit and more top end,” he said, “But this bike is still pretty fast.” Carson’s RM/KTM hybrid had considerable engine work from Jamie Ellis at Twisted Development.

Carson also reports that top pros of his ilk have had problems with the current generation of KTM two-strokes. They have developed a reputation for going through pistons in as little as 10 hours. The problem has apparently been addressed by KTM, as we haven’t heard of any 2025 models suffering that fate.

When I rode the same bike as Carson, I had a completely different experience. In its most aggressive map (green) it’s a bit too much. It hits hard and four-strokes have apparently made me soft. For most tracks, I prefer the mellower map. It’s interesting that there’s a very big difference between the two maps. The KTM four-strokes aren’t like that at all–sometimes you have a hard time telling the difference. In the softer map, the 300SX bike might even be too mellow. It has an off-road type of power delivery. We are still collecting info on this bike and it, too, will be featured in the July print edition of Dirt Bike.

REMEMBER AMMEX?

Going through the Dirt Bike archives is hazardous. I can lose hours, days and weeks just looking at old photos. No excuses, I love old bikes! Here’s one that’s especially cool. This is an Ammex, probably around a 1979 model. I shot it at the Don Jones ranch about 30 years ago. When Gary Jones broke his leg at the 1975 Daytona Supercross, it took him over a year to recover. He lost his factory ride and had to find a job. He and his dad Don invested in the Islo factory in Mexico and started building their own dirt bikes. They were making progress until the value of the Peso dropped overnight and they lost everything. They sold a few thousand Ammex motocross bikes and some are still out there.

SCAN ID 365

I got to see Kurt Flachbart from Trailrider Magazine last weekend at the Nevada 200 trail Ride. Kurt is a true motorcycle nut and owns dozens of vintage bikes–that he actually rides! He filled me in on a system that every trail rider should participate in. It’s called Scan ID 365 and it might save your life. Here’s the info he sent me:

It’s a simple, rider-friendly safety tool built for moments when seconds count.

You get a Safety ID and a pack of QR-code stickers.

Stick them on your helmet, chest protector, bike, hydration pack—wherever EMS will see them.

Create your emergency profile online with only the info you want to share: allergies, conditions, contacts, special notes.

EMS scans the code and goes to a website and enters your unique Safety ID.

They get what they need to make decisions. From within the app, they can even call your loved ones and discuss the immediate situation. You get the best possible shot. That’s what we strive for: giving you a way to speak when you can’t. Giving you a possibly better outcome because you’re prepared.

Most of us don’t ride with a clipboard full of our medical history. Even our closest riding buddies don’t have our spouse’s number memorized.

That’s all for now!