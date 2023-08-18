ASV INVENTIONS : RACE EVENT SUPPORT TECHNICIANS NEEDED

Moto Race Event Support Technicians Needed

Huntington Beach, CA. Motorcycle parts manufacturer, ASV Inventions seeks part-time, experienced, motorcycle mechanic/tech to travel to local and out of town motorcycle tracks and races on the weekends to work company Tech Support booth at motorcycle races to install parts and help customers. Technical and mechanical experience with controls and accessories on dirt bikes and street bikes required. Clean driving record and vehicle to travel to work required. Must be able to drive large vans, Trucks and RV’s/Trailers. Hours and days during the week can be flexible and as little as 2-3 days a week, 10-30 hours per week, but likely more. Weekend booth events would be 8-12 hour days on Fri/Sat/Sun starting early mornings on the weekends out at Motocross and Roadracing tracks in So. Cal.

Motocross: Glen Helen, Pala, Perris, LACR, Cahuilla, Elsinore, etc.

Road Racing: Willow Springs, Buttonwillow, Chuckwalla, etc.

Weekend booth events are 3-4 times per month. Must be punctual, reliable, trustworthy, communicate reliably, and available on short notice. Potential to advance to full time, once you have proven your self reliable is possible. For more info or to schedule an interview, please contact by Text or Email.

ASV Inventions, Inc.

17811 Georgetown Lane Huntington Beach, CA 92647

[email protected]

(714) 861-1400 Ext 123 TEXT: (714) 861-9469 www.asvinventions. com