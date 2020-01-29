ARGUBRIGHT WINS AMA NATIONAL HARE & HOUND ROUND 1

Story and Photos by Mark Kariya

The first races of the season are generally well attended and the Desert Motorcycle Club’s 53rd Annual Winter Classic was no different.

Serving as round one of the Kenda/SRT AMA Hare & Hound National Championship Series, Presented by FMF, as well as round two of the new AMA District 37 hare & hound series, I think the final count was more than 350 riders for the weekend.

Dalton Shirey was the early leader. Mark Kariya photo.

While conditions weren’t as prime as at the D-37 H&H the Checkers put on a couple weeks ago, I heard nothing but positives on the big-bike course, which encompassed two separate 40-mile loops based out of the North Anderson Dry Lake of the Johnson Valley Off-Highway Vehicle Area outside of Lucerne Valley, California.