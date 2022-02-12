Anaheim 3 Supercross Press Day RAW

Dirt Bike Magazine was able to capture some RAW footage of Ken Roczen, Chase Sexton, Aaron Plessinger, Cooper Webb, Carson Brown, Jason Anderson, Nate Thrasher, Christian Craig, Vince Friese, and more as they got some practice laps in at the Anaheim 3 Supercross track on Friday. This is a great way for the pro athletes to shake down their bikes and make last minute adjustments before the gate drops on Saturday night. A lot of drama in the 250 class with Christian Criag and Vince Friese plus Eli Tomac is now defending his red plate with Chase Sexton and Jason Anderson hot on his heels! Racing is going to be insane this weekend in Anaheim and we hope to see you there!

