ANAHEIM 2 SUPERCROSS, 450 EXTENDED VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Eli Tomac is back and he will be a force to contend with for the rest of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season. That’s the lesson from A2, where Tomac passed Ken Roczen just before the halfway mark and then pulled away. Roczen is the new points leader and most of the heavy hitters are still healthy, so anything can happen. For extended coverage of the 2020 Anaheim 2 Supercross, click here.
