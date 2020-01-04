ANAHEIM 1 SUPERCROSS PRACTICE: RAW VIDEO

The Monster Energy Supercross season is officially underway at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. In this raw video segment, you can check out the form of Eli Tomac, Adam Cianciarulo, Chad Reed, Ken Roczen and the other stars who will line up Saturday night for the first race of the year.
