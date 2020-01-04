ANAHEIM 1 SUPERCROSS ENTRY LIST

Anaheim 1 has arrived and once again, it promises to be an incredible race. Going in, Eli Tomac is a favorite, but we’ve been here before. Despite being the winningest rider in recent years and a three-time runner up, Eli has yet to deliver a Monster Energy Supercross title. He has been joined by Monster Cup winner Adam Cianciarulo on the Factory Kawasaki team, who moves up from the Pro Circuit 250 class.

Cooper Webb will wear the number one plate he earned in 2019, and it will have a red background, at least for the first round. The other bike under the KTM tent will have no rider. Marvin Musquin will miss the entire supercross season with a knee injury. There was talk of a fill in rider, but Red Bull has no requirement to have two riders running at all rounds. KTM team manager Ian Harrison decided that there was no benefit in having a second rider in the back of the pack, which is where anyone picked this late in the season would be.

The man who everyone would like to see healthy is Ken Roczen. Reports are that he’s very fast in testing. He will be joined on the Factory Honda team by Justin Brayton, who is moving up from the Motoconcepts team. Jason Anderson missed most of last year with injury, but he will be back on Husqvarna with Zach Osborne. Blake Baggett and Dean Wilson are on the entry list despite recovering from recent injuries.

450 CLASS ENTRY LIST

Cooper Webb

Eli Tomac

Blake Baggett

Aaron Plessinger

Adam Cianciarulo

Justin Brayton

Kyle Chisholm

Dean Wilson

Zach Osborne

Justin Bogle

Jason Anderson

Chad Reed

Malcolm Stewart

Fredrik Noren

Tyler Bowers

Martin Davalos

Kyle Cunningham

Justin Hill

Chris Blose

Benny Bloss

Justin Barcia

James Decotis

Justin Starling

Alex Ray

Vince Friese

James Weeks

Jerry Robin

Dylan Merriam

Ryan Breece

Cade Autenrieth

Joshua Cartwright

Austin Politelli

Ken Roczen

Dakota Tedder

Nick Schmidt

Robert Fitch

David Pulley

Travis Smith

Bryce Stewart

James Milson

Cade Clason

Theodore Pauli

Aj Catanzaro

Aaron Siminoe

Vann Martin

Tyler Custer

Deven Raper

Scotty Wennerstrom

Alexander Nagy

Colton Aeck

Jake Hogan

Adam Enticknap

Jason Clermont

250 CLASS

East coast and west coast entry lists were switching until the last moment. Now, it looks like the east list will be headlined by Pierce Brown, Brian Moreau, Jeremy Martin, Chase Sexton and Colt Nichols. Even though Pro Ciruit riders Jordon Smith and Garrett Marchbanks are listed here, they are said to be riding the east.

OFFICIAL ENTRIES, ANAHEIM 1

1W Dylan Ferrandis

26 Alex Martin

28 Michael Mosiman

29 Cameron Mcadoo

30 Brandon Hartranft

32 Justin Cooper

36 Garrett Marchbanks

40 Mitchell Oldenburg

45 Jacob Hayes

52 Austin Forkner

54 Jordon Smith

55 Martin Castelo

57 Derek Drake

60 Mitchell Falk

62 Christian Craig

72 Robbie Wageman

75 Coty Schock

83 Jett Lawrence

88 Logan Karnow

90 Killian Auberson

95 Carson Brown

97 Chris Howell

101 Luke Clout

118 Cheyenne Harmon

120 Todd Bannister

170 Michael Leib

181 Wyatt Lyonsmith

200 Dare Demartile

216 Devin Harriman

227 Derek Kelley

244 Mike Henderson

246 Chance Blackburn

259 Corbin Hayes

260 Dylan Woodcock