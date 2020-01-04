ANAHEIM 1 SUPERCROSS ENTRY LIST

Anaheim 1 has arrived and once again, it promises to be an incredible race. Going in, Eli Tomac is a favorite, but we’ve been here before. Despite being the winningest rider in recent years and a three-time runner up, Eli has yet to deliver a Monster Energy Supercross title. He has been joined by Monster Cup winner Adam Cianciarulo on the Factory Kawasaki team, who moves up from the Pro Circuit 250 class.
Cooper Webb will wear the number one plate he earned in 2019, and it will have a red background, at least for the first round. The other bike under the KTM tent will have no rider. Marvin Musquin will miss the entire supercross season with a knee injury. There was talk of a fill in rider, but Red Bull has no requirement to have two riders running at all rounds. KTM team manager Ian Harrison decided that there was no benefit in having a second rider in the back of the pack, which is where anyone picked this late in the season would be.
The man who everyone would like to see healthy is Ken Roczen. Reports are that he’s very fast in testing. He will be joined on the Factory Honda team by Justin Brayton, who is moving up from the Motoconcepts team. Jason Anderson missed most of last year with injury, but he will be back on Husqvarna with Zach Osborne. Blake Baggett and Dean Wilson are on the entry list despite recovering from recent injuries.
450 CLASS ENTRY LIST
Cooper Webb
Eli Tomac
Blake Baggett
Aaron Plessinger
Adam Cianciarulo
Justin Brayton
Kyle Chisholm
Dean Wilson
Zach Osborne
Justin Bogle
Jason Anderson
Chad Reed
Malcolm Stewart
Fredrik Noren
Tyler Bowers
Martin Davalos
Kyle Cunningham
Justin Hill
Chris Blose
Benny Bloss
Justin Barcia
James Decotis
Justin Starling
Alex Ray
Vince Friese
James Weeks
Jerry Robin
Dylan Merriam
Ryan Breece
Cade Autenrieth
Joshua Cartwright
Austin Politelli
Ken Roczen
Dakota Tedder
Nick Schmidt
Robert Fitch
David Pulley
Travis Smith
Bryce Stewart
James Milson
Cade Clason
Theodore Pauli
Aj Catanzaro
Aaron Siminoe
Vann Martin
Tyler Custer
Deven Raper
Scotty Wennerstrom
Alexander Nagy
Colton Aeck
Jake Hogan
Adam Enticknap
Jason Clermont
250 CLASS
East coast and west coast entry lists were switching until the last moment. Now, it looks like the east list will be headlined by Pierce Brown, Brian Moreau, Jeremy Martin, Chase Sexton and Colt Nichols. Even though Pro Ciruit riders Jordon Smith and Garrett Marchbanks are listed here, they are said to be riding the east.
OFFICIAL ENTRIES, ANAHEIM 1
1W Dylan Ferrandis
26 Alex Martin
28 Michael Mosiman
29 Cameron Mcadoo
30 Brandon Hartranft
32 Justin Cooper
36 Garrett Marchbanks
40 Mitchell Oldenburg
45 Jacob Hayes
52 Austin Forkner
54 Jordon Smith
55 Martin Castelo
57 Derek Drake
60 Mitchell Falk
62 Christian Craig
72 Robbie Wageman
75 Coty Schock
83 Jett Lawrence
88 Logan Karnow
90 Killian Auberson
95 Carson Brown
97 Chris Howell
101 Luke Clout
118 Cheyenne Harmon
120 Todd Bannister
170 Michael Leib
181 Wyatt Lyonsmith
200 Dare Demartile
216 Devin Harriman
227 Derek Kelley
244 Mike Henderson
246 Chance Blackburn
259 Corbin Hayes
260 Dylan Woodcock
