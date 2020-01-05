ANAHEIM 1 250 UPDATED RESULTS: JUSTIN COOPER STRIKES FIRST!

The first Supercross of the 2020 season is in the books now and it was eventful. In the 250 class, three riders separated themselves from everyone else: Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Austin Forkner and Star Yamaha teammates Justin Cooper and Dylan Ferrandis. Ferrandis was fast all night at Anaheim, setting fastest lap and winning his heat, but after the gate dropped in the main event, he found all his fastest rivals in front of him. Justin Cooper got in front early, with Austin Forkner passing him for the lead on the first lap. Then the two of them pulled a slight lead over Christian Craig while Ferrandis worked his way up. On lap eight, Ferrandis moved into third, but he had a good seven seconds to make up before he could join the Forkner/Cooper battle in front. With four laps to go, Forkner fell and remounted, but was apparently disoriented and entered the wrong section of the track, cutting off a turn. After that, the running order was Cooper, Ferrandis, Forkner, Christian Craig and Michael Mosiman. That’s how they finished, prior to any intervention from the referee. After a short debate, Forkner’s finish was adjusted to fifth place.

250 MAIN, ADJUSTED RESULTS

1 Justin Cooper

2 Dylan Ferrandis

3 Christian Craig

4 Michael Mosiman

5 Austin Forkner

6 Cameron Mcadoo

7 Brandon Hartranft

8 Derek Drake

9 Jett Lawrence

10 Alex Martin

11 Jacob Hayes

12 Michael Leib

13 Robbie Wageman

14 Killian Auberson

15 Carson Brown

16 Mitchell Oldenburg

17 Jay Wilson

18 Logan Karnow

19 Derek Kelley

20 Chris Howell

21 Luke Clout

22 Mitchell Falk

250 HEAT ONE

The first heat got underway with Alex Martin in front. It wasn’t long before both Austin Forkner and Justin Cooper were on him, pushing hard. They came together with Forkner getting the worse end of the deal and going down. In the very next section, Cooper passed Martin for the lead and then pulled away. Forkner recovered to earn third ahead of Derek Drake. Back in ninth place, Derek Kelley and Mitchell Falk battled for the final transfer spot with Kelley coming out on top.

250 HEAT ONE RESULTS

1 Justin Cooper

2 Alex Martin

3 Austin Forkner

4 Derek Drake

5 Jacob Hayes

6 Jett Lawrence

7 Jay Wilson

8 Robbie Wageman

9 Derek Kelley

10 Mitchell Falk

11 Michael Mosiman

12 Chris Howell

13 Ludovic Macler

14 Devin Harriman

15 Aaron Tanti

16 Mathias Jorgensen

17 Brian Marty

18 Chase Felong

19 Dare Demartile

20 Kordel Caro

250 HEAT TWO

The second heat of 2020 got under way with Christian Craig getting the holeshot. The only bad news for him was that Dylan Ferrandis got an uncharacteristically good start. Ferrandis quickly took the lead and was unchallenged all the way to the finish. Martin Castelo and Mitchell Oldenburg came together while running near the front, and the two would spend the rest of the race battling for the final transfer spot. Cameron McAdoo and Brandon Hartranft worked their way forward throughout the race and ended up third and fourth.

250 HEAT TWO RESULTS

1 Dylan Ferrandis

2 Christian Craig

3 Cameron Mcadoo

4 Brandon Hartranft

5 Luke Clout

6 Killian Auberson

7 Michael Leib

8 Mitchell Oldenburg

9 Carson Brown

10 Martin Castelo

11 Cheyenne Harmon

12 Dylan Woodcock

13 Logan Karnow

14 RJ Wageman

15 Deegan Vonlossberg

16 Lorenzo Camporese

17 Geran Stapleton

18 Chance Blackburn

19 Taiki Koga

20 Wyatt Lyonsmith

250 LCQ

Michael Mosiman got a huge holeshot in the Last Chance Qualifier, trying to vindicate himself for his heat race crash. He checked out, leaving Mitchell Falk for hold off the rest of the pack in second. Eventually, Falk got a little breathing room. In the end, Logan Karnow was third, and Chris Howell earned a place in the main event by bumping Taichi Koga out of the way in the last turn.

250 LCQ RESULTS

1 Michael Mosiman

2 Mitchell Falk

3 Logan Karnow

4 Chris Howell

5 Taiki Koga

6 Mathias Jorgensen

7 Cheyenne Harmon

8 RJ Wageman

9 Dylan Woodcock

10 Lorenzo Camporese

11 Geran Stapleton

12 Devin Harriman

13 Dare Demartile

14 Deegan Vonlossberg

15 Brian Marty

16 Chance Blackburn

17 Wyatt Lyonsmith

18 Chase Felong

19 Kordel Caro

20 Ludovic Macler

21 Martin Castelo

22 Aaron Tanti