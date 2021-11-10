Dirt Bike Magazine
THE WEEKLY FEED: WORCS SERIES BITD • GOBBLER ENDURO GALLERY • OFF-ROAD VIDEOS CERTAIN TO PLEASE

By Tom Webb on November 10, 2021

BLAST FROM THE PAST: WORCS RACING- 2008-The Bondo Factor

Back in 2008 the WORCS series had evolved, gained credibility with the racers and more importantly, the manufacturers. Factory efforts from KTM, Kawasaki, Honda, Suzuki and Yamaha made for full gates and incredible action. This is the start of Pro race from Honolulu Hills with reigning champ Kurt Caselli, his teammates were Mike Brown and Justin Soule, Kawasaki packed a wallop with Ricky Dietrich, Taylor Robert, Destry Abbott and Damon Huffman. Suzuki had just hired Nathan Woods, Honda sponsored Timmy Weigand and Robby Bell and the winner was self sponsored Bobby Bonds mounted on a KX450. Bonds won the championship much to the chagrin of the Factory supported teams.

 

Bobby Bonds, #129 the 2008 WORCS Pro Champion

 

 

GOBBLER NATIONAL ENDURO GALLERY

photos thanks to Kenny King

Josh Toth- 5 time winner, second overall in the series

 

Your new National Enduro Champ- Steward Baylor getting aggro

 

Craig DeLong, HQV 350 mounted and third overall at the Gobbler.

 

Trevor Bollinger choose to race a 350 and carded a fifth place finish.

 

Our new GNCC champ Ben Kelley took home a seventh place finish at the Gobbler National.

 

 

SOCIAL POKES

 

 

 

 

VIDEO JUKEBOX

 

This is a great look at what it takes to race Rally Raids: Red Bull Video: Ralley du Maroc

 

 

 

GEAR BAG

www.procircuit.com

 

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

This is 1986 and we were testing up in Gorman, California. What I recall most are the Alpine Star boots. That year I had ridden as Larry Roeseler’s chaser at the ISDE in Italy and along the way got invited to visit Alpine Stars in Northern Italy.  The shop was closed, but Gabriele Mazzarolo walked us through the facility and I noticed a pair of Australian team colored Alpine Stars (built special for their ISDE riders). I loved the color combo so Gabriele had a pair made for me and shipped them to the states.
