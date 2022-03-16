THE WEEKLY FEED: UNADILLA BITD • BRUTAL GNCC VIDEO • WIN A NEW SSR 140 DIRT BIKE!

BLAST FROM THE PAST

Team Husqvarna’s Chuck Sun at 1979 Unadilla Trans Am in New Berlin, New York. When you talk to racers who were there back in the day they will tell you that it started out as a green field, with course boundaries set with rope, while the corners were marked with tires and hay bales for safety. And yes, the soil was rich, thick and chewy. Thanks to Mark Kiel for the stellar photograph.

NEWS

RIP DICK LECHIEN

Dick Lechien, the founder of Maxima Racing Oils and father of AMA Motocross Champion Ronnie Lechien, passed away on March 10, 2022. He was 85 years old. Dick is survived by his wife Pat, son Ronnie and daughter Lorrie. Lechien was into drag racing and hot rods before he got involved with the motorcycle business. He owned a Honda/Kawasaki dealership in San Diego, California, from 1968 to 1979. Lechien co-founded Maxima in 1979 that expanded into lubrication, motorcycle, bicycle and performance automotive products.

SOCIAL SCRATCHING

Nice! Brother Mike teamed with our good friend Jeff Sheets at several of the SCORE Off-road events. The interesting dynamic of the duo who shared duties on the machine was that Mike weighed in 170 lb., Jeff pushed 235 in his boxers. Unfortunately for Mike, it was Jeff’s bike so the setup slanted more to the beefier side.

FMF’s Elements of Power ad flat rocks!

VIDEO JUKEBOX

GEAR BAG

KLIM is excited to release two brand new riding backpacks! Primarily focused for dual-sport and off-road riders, the new Arsenal 15 and Arsenal 30 backpacks are solid additions to KLIM’s lineup of bags and packs. The Arsenal 15 is a feature-packed, midsized daypack building off the wildly popular Nac Pak. The Arsenal 30 is a fully loaded, large-capacity backpack for carrying lots of supplies.

ARSENAL 15 BACKPACK

The Arsenal 15 is a midsized backpack with a chest harness connected by a single glove-friendly push button and has a capacity of 14 liters. KLIM tested this pack extensively in trail riding conditions, on the backs of professional off-road racers, and even at the 4-day 2021 Sea to Sky Hard Enduro. The result is a comfortable pack designed to carry a day’s worth of supplies in an organized fashion, while keeping weight balanced and creating the best airflow possible across your back.

FEATURED SPECS

MEDIUM CAPACITY POWERSPORTS BACKPACK

DURABLE 500D CORDURA® NYLON EXTERIOR FABRIC

S-CURVE SHAPE FOR COMFORT AND LOAD DISTRIBUTION

PE-BOARD INTERNAL BACK PANEL FOR STRUCTURE AND PROTECTION FROM CONTENTS

INTERNAL WIRE FRAME FOR LOAD SUPPORT

INCLUDED REMOVABLE WATERPROOF RAIN FLY

INCLUDES KLIM HYDRAPAK® 3 LITER SHAPE-SHIFT™ BLADDER

INCLUDES REMOVABLE WATER RESISTANT TOOL PACK

10 TOTAL POCKETS

BACK PANEL W/ CORRUGATED FOAM PILLOWS & OFFSET MESH FOR MASSIVE AIRFLOW

ADJUSTABLE UPPER & LOWER TORSO STRAPS

FULLY REMOVABLE TORSO STRAPS (CAN BE SWITCHED TO ARSENAL 30 STRAPS)

3M™ SCOTCHLITE™ REFLECTIVE MATERIAL

STORAGE VOLUME: 14L

COLORS-Black, Tan, Blue/Orange

MSRP $219.99

ARSENAL 30 BACKPACK

The Arsenal 30 is a large-capacity backpack meant for riders carrying lots of supplies such as camera gear or camping gear. Highly adjustable shoulder straps and a waist belt help keep the pack secure. Further, the Arsenal 15 chest harness can be swapped to the Arsenal 30, and shoulder straps from the 30 can be swapped to the 15, allowing riders who own both packs to customize them as desired.

FEATURED SPECS

LARGE CAPACITY POWERSPORTS BACKPACK

DURABLE 500D CORDURA® NYLON EXTERIOR FABRIC

C-CURVE SHAPE FOR COMFORT AND LOAD DISTRIBUTION

PE-BOARD INTERNAL BACK PANEL FOR STRUCTURE AND PROTECTION FROM CONTENTS

INTERNAL WIRE FRAME & ALUMINUM CENTER STAY FOR LOAD SUPPORT

INTEGRATED WATERPROOF RAIN FLY STASHES IN BASE OF PACK

INCLUDES KLIM HYDRAPAK® 3 LITER SHAPE-SHIFT™ BLADDER

INCLUDES REMOVABLE WATER RESISTANT TOOL PACK

LARGE MAIN ZIPPERED COMPARTMENT W/ 4 ZIPPER HEADS FOR ALL-AROUND ACCESSIBILITY (2 BOTTOM-UP ZIPPERS, 2 TOP ZIPPERS)

7 TOTAL POCKETS & 4 MAIN COMPARTMENT ORGANIZER SLEEVES

OPEN BACK PANEL W/ UPPER & LOWER FOAM PILLOWS FOR MASSIVE AIRFLOW

FULLY REMOVABLE TORSO STRAPS (CAN BE SWITCHED TO ARSENAL 15 CHEST HARNESS)

ADJUSTABLE STERNUM STRAP

STORAGE VOLUME: 29L

COLORS-Black, Tan, Blue/Orange

MSRP $279.99

KLIM.COM

•••

Rear Stealth Sprockets for KTM/HQV/Berg/GG by Supersprox $98.96

slavensracing.com

I PITY THE FOOL WHO DOESN’T FILL THIS OUT!

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/K58GJ5B

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY