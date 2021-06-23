Dirt Bike Magazine
THE WEEKLY FEED: OFF-ROAD HEROES • IDAHO EXTREME ENDURO • VIDEO: AT SPEED THROUGH THE WOODS

By Tom Webb on June 23, 2021

BLAST FROM THE PAST: HEROES

Just about everything that you can say about Malcolm Smith has been etched in granite. The man was my first off-road hero, no doubt inspired by “On Any Sunday” but later on on a personal level when I got to ride with him quite a bit. He’s gentle, gnarly and brutally tough. Shocking eh?
My second off-road hero is Dick Burleson. Any upcoming enduro rider in the late seventies put this man on a pedestal. I watched him win the Greenhorn 500-miler in 1977. I raced one of his bikes in Oklahoma at a National in 1980 where he flatted and borrowed someones rear wheel just to finish. We raced Tecate together many times but the year he piloted a  Husaberg 4-stroke, had the clutch rod break before the 5-mile speedo check and finish a tight, technical and tough enduro without a clutch still stuns me. They never made ’em any tougher.

HART WINS SILVER MOUNTAIN AMA EXTREME ENDURO

photos by mjsmotophotos

Trystan Hart: “Sunday was a day perfect day. I had an intense battle with Mario and Cody the whole race and it ended up coming down to a downhill one-mile from the finish. I held the gas on longer to take the lead and sprinted to the finish for the win.”
KELLOGG, Idaho – FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Trystan Hart edged out the competition in a last minute charge to the checkers, clinching the Silver Mountain Extreme victory by less than five seconds on Sunday. Hart’s victory serves as his second-straight in the 2021 AMA Extreme Championship.
Factory Sherco rider Mario Roman was in the middle of a dog fight with Trystan and Cody Webb. He finished second overall. Roman stated: “Trystan was just too fast in the fast sections. We would all come together in the very technical, make different passes, but ultimately I got passed near the finish in what seems like he was pinned in 5 th gear.”
The Silver Mountain Extreme, Round 4 of the WEC, was a two-day event with Saturday serving as a qualifying day and Sunday kicking off an intense four-hour battle. Hart kicked off the weekend by grabbing pole position, which set him up for a favorable start to Sunday’s racing. He powered his KTM 300 XC-W TPI to the holeshot in the race but he got shuffled back early on. The trio of Cody Webb, Trystan Hart of FMF KTM and Mario Roman would swap the lead no less than eight times. The action was intense and high paced throughout the almost 30-mile course along the Silver Mountain ski resort. In the end, Trystan Hart kicked it into overdrive in the final stretch of the race, making his move into the lead with about one mile to go and from there he held strong to edge out Mario and Cody.

 

Cody Webb had a good race and said that the battle was intense. In his words: “The steep shale seemed to be my undoing. My feet would slide out from under me when trying to plant for pivot turns and such. This would take me off my line taking away time. The three of us battled hard, and we were right together on the final major climb, but I just didn’t have enough to get it done today.”
Colton Haaker says he’s getting closer to leaders, but still came away off the podium.
Cory Graffunder leads Taylor Robert on a slippery sticks and stones section.
Overall Pro Results – Silver Mountain Extreme
1. Trystan Hart, KTM
2. Mario Roman, Sherco
3. Cody Webb, Sherco
4. Colton Haaker – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
5. Teodor Kabakchiev, Husqvarna

Next Race: Round 4 EEC – July 3 and 4 – Tough Like RORR in Tamaqua, Pennsylvania

 

There is some hair raising footage here, high speeds, major dust, about 400,471 thousand stumps and Mario Roman dealing with it.

 

Seat Concepts  announces the release of their new one-piece seat offerings for the Yamaha T700. From the tried and true Comfort line for those extra long days to the low profile Rally line for the more aggressive and technical adventures. They are confident that you’ll find the right seat for you!

www.SeatConcepts.com

MOOSE RACING FORGED OEM REPLACEMENT LEVERS

 Save money and replace your existing OEM levers with Moose Racing’s new forged levers. The levers are built with quality forged aluminum with real bronze bushings. This easy to replace item has been made even easier because our levers are compatible with OEM or Moose Racing perches. Our levers are available in multiple fitments, colors, and in standard length. Head on over to your local dealer or to www.mooseracing.com

 

 

 

This was a 2-day Qualifier up in Washington State. I’ve just finished the final moto where I had an epic battle with Phil Douglas, I ended up winning the 40-LOI  class  and the number one plate for the series. I’m with Roost, who’s holding Ali our first child. We’re with our great friends Dick and Lora Lake who lived in Port Orchard.

 

