THE WEEKLY FEED: JAMES STEWART TOP 13 MOMENTS • EARLY KTM 300 TESTING • WORLD’S FASTEST ENDURO RIDER?

We tested the 1986 M-Star 250 along with the HQV 250 in an “International Alternatives” story on the machines. Quotes from the story were “both are fighting for a niche in a market crammed with lighting fast, incredibly sophisticated Japanese equipment that evolved directly from their megabuck racing teams. Our final words were “Overall, we’re not thrilled with either machine.”
At the wheel, Jon “The General” Miller!
Josh Strang: Wrong place at the wrong time yesterday, a lapper who had moved over for me clipped a log and deflected into me as I was going by. I hit the only tree in this section of the track that left me with a broken arm. The both of us sat on the sandy berm both hurting but neither of us mad just both bummed.
Polisport releases a range extension of its Frame Protectors range. Now parts are available for CRF450R, CRF250R, CRF450RX and CRF250RX latest models, and for Suzuki a new part for DRZ 400. Polisport’s Frame Protectors are durable and resistant plastic pars that will shield the frame against abrasion and impacts, protecting the shield from roost, rocks, and the rider’s boots. The Frame Protections are slim parts, that won’t interfere with rider’s boots and have a textured surface to increase the grip. Parts will be available in brand color and black for Honda models and Black and nardo grey for DRZ.
WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY
I’m testing a pre-production 1990 KTM 300 TMX in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula with Dick Burleson. He was doing some contract work with KTM and his task was to test, evaluate and improve a Green Sticker legal version of the machine. This was the new version of the 300 as both the bore and the stroke were changed and the present-day 300 was born. This time it was 297cc with a 72 x 73mm bore and stroke. Beyond that, the port layout changed along with the ignition timing and the carburetion. Much of the effort went into quieting the air box racket, muffler sizes and jetting that would have it running cleaner. What I really remember was how fast Dick was in the woods. It was fall, the leaves covered everything and I was horrified that I’d side swipe a rock, or fallen tree and get wounded. DB told me to relax, flow, look ahead and the machine would dance. Still, he spent a lot of time waiting for me!