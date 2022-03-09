THE WEEKLY FEED: JAMES STEWART TOP 13 MOMENTS • EARLY KTM 300 TESTING • WORLD’S FASTEST ENDURO RIDER?

BLAST FROM THE PAST

We tested the 1986 M-Star 250 along with the HQV 250 in an “International Alternatives” story on the machines. Quotes from the story were “both are fighting for a niche in a market crammed with lighting fast, incredibly sophisticated Japanese equipment that evolved directly from their megabuck racing teams. Our final words were “Overall, we’re not thrilled with either machine.”

At the wheel, Jon “The General” Miller!

