TEAM SOLITAIRE YAMAHA YZ250 PROJECT: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

It seems like it has been awhile since the 2022 Two-Stroke World Championship held at Glen Helen Raceway in Southern California and it was just brought to our attention that we forgot to show everyone studio shots of Team Solitaire Yamaha rider Robbie Wageman’s YZ250. Enjoy all the different angles of Wageman’s race machine built by the team featuring some industry leading companies like ODI, FMF, Dunlop, Race Tech, Throttle Syndicate, Ride Engineering, Flo Motorsports, Motul and Acerbis Plastics. We keep the white Yamaha retro theme going in our 2-Stroke Behind The Build feature this with another YZ250 project from the crew at mXrevival . You don’t want to miss this!

2-STROKE BEHIND THE BUILD

We first introduced you to Charles Lytle from mXrevival a couple of years ago when he started building our “T1000” CR250 and “Ping-King” CR500 machines. Well, he is back with the “Thndrcrakr” YZ250. This bike was one of his frequent giveaways, which was awarded on April 1, 2022. It was NOT an April Fools gag; it really was given away. Austin Buell of Idaho was the lucky winner.

CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW FOR THE COMPLETE STORY