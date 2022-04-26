TEAM SOLITAIRE YAMAHA YZ125 PROJECT: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

On this week’s Two-Stroke Tuesday we give you a close up look at the Yamaha YZ125 Team Solitaire rider and Dirt Bike Magazine test rider Ryan Surratt raced at this years Glen Helen Two-Stroke Championship. Not only did the team do a retro look on the bike but they worked with Leatt to produce matching retro themed gear that made the entire set up look amazing. If you are a fan of YZ125s don’t miss this week’s 2-Stroke Behind The Build feature at the bottom of this post with our 2006 YZ125 project from the crew at Faster USA.

Team Solitaire worked with most of their current team sponsors to make this build happen. Ryan and Brandon at Throttle Syndicate did an amazing job on the retro themed graphics.

The Race Tech built engine also has a FMF exhaust and Rekluse Torque-Drive clutch. Other companies included on the build are Ride Engineering, Flo Motorsports, Acerbis, Motul, ODI, MX Culture and Throttle Syndicate.

These Flo Motorsports pegs definitely have some bling factor.

The new Ride Engineering split clamp design in a 22mm offset was used on the YZ125 with ODI CFT handlebars and lock-on grips matching the overall color scheme .

We think Leatt did an amazing job with this retro themed gear!

The Race Tech engine department handled all the modifications internally utilizing the stock YZ125 bore & stroke .

We love to see teams step up like this and hopefully next year we will be able to cover more themed machines like this at the Two-Stroke Championship. Stay tuned for more.

2-STROKE BEHIND THE BUILD

There’s no better project bike than a Yamaha YZ125. First, there are a million of them out there on Craigslist, eBay or any yardsale. Second, it’s been basically the same bike since 2005. You can find an 18-year-old bike and when it’s done, pass it off as a new one. In this case, we started out with a $1500 2006 model and handed it over to Colin and Vince at Faster USA.Their wheelsets have been featured on a wide variety of our project bikes in the magazine over the last several years, and on this bike, they got their hands really dirty building the entire bike.

CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW FOR THE FULL STORY