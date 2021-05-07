TAKE THE DIRT BIKE SURVEY AND WIN A FREE BIKE!

Everybody likes free stuff, and it doesn’t get much better that a free bike! One lucky Dirt Bike reader will win a flat-track motorcycle from Sunday Motors. Simply fill out the annual reader survey by clicking here. We’ll take your input to help improve both the website and monthly print content of Dirt Bike. For a few minutes of your time, you’ll be entered into a drawing to win this Sunday Motors S 147 flat track motorcycle. The S 147 features a 150cc engine, Mikuni carburetor, 14-inch front/rear tires, stainless-steel footpegs, a bottom-mount brake caliper, a YCF 310mm rear shock, a 200mm rear disc, a low exhaust configuration system and a kill switch with leash. No purchase necessary. Only one entry per person. All entries become the property of Hi-Torque publications, Inc. Winners will be determined in a random drawing. The odds of winning will be determined by the total number of entries received. The contest is subject to local, state and federal laws and is void where prohibited. No substitute prize will be given, nor will cash equivalent be paid. In accepting the prize, the winners grant Hi-Torque Publications Inc. the right to publicize and promote their photograph and the winner of the award. Employees of Hi-Torque Publications Inc, are not eligible for the contest. Drawing will be held July 6, 2021.