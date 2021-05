Sherco France just released a video teasing its 2022 Factory line of off-road bikes. This will be the line imported to the U.S. and will include the 125, 250 and 300 two-strokes as well as the 250, 300 and 450 four-strokes. The details will follow soon, but it looks like the bikes will once again feature KYB suspension bikes and a mix of Akrapovic and FMF exhaust systems. Stay tuned for the official release.