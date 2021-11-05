ROCKY MOUNTAIN ATV/MC 2022 TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT: BLAKE BAGGETT IS GONE

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC has announced its team lineup for the 2022 racing season in an all-new video featuring interviews from the team riders and team manager Forrest Butler. The video discusses big changes to the team’s structure, the rider lineup, and addresses the departure of former team rider Blake Baggett.

2022 marks the sixth consecutive year of title sponsorship for RMATVMC and a continuation of the successful relationship between brands that makes the entire team possible. Dan Thomas, CEO and Founder of Rocky Mountain ATV/MC, commented on RMATVMC’s involvement, saying, “We look forward to racing season every year, and we’re grateful that we have the resources to be involved in the sport in such an impactful way. Team RMATVMC-KTM-WPS is a true team effort, and it’s an honor to work alongside people and companies as passionate about the industry as we are. 2022 is going to be another incredible year, and we cannot wait for this new chapter for Joey Savatgy, Shane McElrath, and Max Anstie to start.”