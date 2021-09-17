RACING AIN’T OVER YET: THE WRAP

VET DES NATIONS: WE’RE THERE!

The U.S. attended the Vet des Nations at Farleigh Castle last week with Mike Brown, Doug Dubach, Sean Hamblin and Keith Johnson. They ended up third. Led by Gordon Crockard, Team Northern Ireland scored a narrow victory over Team Wales in the super competitive Evo Team races during the weekend. Team USA rider Mike Brown dominated the class with four hard fought wins. In the end, Brown was first, Johnson was eighth, Hamblin was 12th and Dubach was 19th.

In the secondary Twin shock competition British teams crowded the podium with Team South West taking a comfortable victory from England and the North of England. The winning team of Wayne Butt, Luke Hill, Lance Marshall and Terry House went into the final moto with a sixteen point advantage and when they packed the top ten positions they were able to celebrate before leaving the track.

Vets Evo MXDN

1st Team Northern Ireland – 99 Points – Thomas Merton, Neville Bradshaw, Trevor Cubitt & Gordon Crockard

2nd Team Wales – 104 Points – Mark Jones, Brian Wheeler, Shane Carless & Gary Davies

3rd Team USA – 111 points – Keith Johnson, Sean Hamblin, Mike Brown & Doug Dubach

Vets Twinshock MXDN

1st Team South West – 46 points – Wayne Butt, Luke Hill, Lance Marshall & Terry House

2nd Team England – 59 points – Brad Oleary, Barry Turnball, David Willet & Simon Lane

3rd Team North of England – Mark Connole, Lee Holland, Richard Mason & Graham Lightfoot

TRIALS DES NATIONS: WE’RE THERE!

The 2021 FIM Trial des Nations will take place this weekend with a three-day event in Gouveia, Portugal, from Sept. 17-19. In the 2019 FIM Trial des Nations, the U.S. team claimed third in the International Trophy category, and riders Daniel Blanc-Gonnet, Josh Roper and Alex Myers — who served as the alternate — return to the team in 2021. The U.S. women’s team is also composed of familiar faces as Maddie Hoover and Kylee Sweeten return to the international stage. “The men and women’s U.S. Trial des Nations teams are ready to tackle the slick creek type sections of Gouveia, Portugal!” said U.S. International Trophy team rider Blanc-Gonnet, who is also serving as the interim team manager. “With solid performances from each of our team members in the U.S. Championship, we are confident they will perform well in their respective classes. A big thank you to everyone who donated to the team, without your generosity this would not have been possible!”

The U.S. women’s team will be competing with only two riders, as an AMA Endurocross conflict kept Louis Forsley from rounding out the team. Although a disadvantage, the event’s rules allow a team to be classified if two of its riders finish. Only the best two results per team are counted.

UPDATE: The final results are in and the US men’s team was fourth while the women’s team was seventh.

SPEEDWAY OF NATIONS: WE’RE THERE!

The 2021 Monster Energy FIM Speedway of Nations semifinals begin this weekend in Daugavpils, Latvia, providing the United States team with a chance to qualify for its first World Team Championship in 20 years. The U.S. team will compete in the first semifinal scheduled for Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, against Poland, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Slovenia, Sweden and Finland. The second semifinal will take place the following day with Italy, Australia, Ukraine, the Motorcycle Federation of Russia (MFR), Latvia, Germany and France.

“The Speedway of Nations is the ultimate challenge,” AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier said. “It brings together the world’s best Speedway competitors in a format that allows each rider to strive for the ultimate prize – World Championship glory. The U.S. team is prepared to meet the challenge and the entire American Speedway community supports their efforts.”

The U.S. team’s starting lineup is composed of senior riders Broc Nicol and Luke Becker, as well as under-21 rider Blake Borello. Dillon Ruml will serve as the senior reserve, and Anthony Dion will be the under-21 reserve.

UPDATE: The first semifinal is complete with the U.S. team finishing fourth and advancing to the quarterfinal. Results here.

MXoN ENTRY LIST: WE’RE NOT THERE

USA, Australia, New Zealand and Puerto Rico have opted out of the 2021 Motocross of Nations, but Mantova, Italy is still hosting the event next weekend (the 25th and 26th September) between rounds 10 and 11 of the 2021 Motocross World Championship.There are 33 teams confirmed. Rider numbers have been allocated based on the team’s finishing position from the 2019 MXoN.

Team Netherlands

1 Jeffrey Herlings MXGP KTM

2 Roan van de Moosdijk MX2 Kawasaki

3 Glenn Coldenhoff Open Yamaha

Team Belgium

4 Jeremy Van Horebeek MXGP Beta

5 Liam Everts MX2 KTM

6 Brent Van Doninck Open Yamaha

Team Great Britain

7 Ben Watson MXGP Yamaha

8 Conrad Mewse MX2 KTM

9 Shaun Simpson Open KTM

Team Estonia

10 Gert Krestinov MXGP Honda

11 Jorgen-Matthias Talviku MX2 Husqvarna

12 Harri Kullas Open Yamaha

Team France

13 Benoît Paturel MXGP Honda

14 Tom Vialle MX2 KTM

15 Mathys Boisramé Open Kawasaki

Marvin Musquin replaced by Benoît Paturel (Thursday 9th September) [vurbmoto].

Team Germany

19 Maximilian Nagl MXGP Husqvarna

20 Simon Längenfelder MX2 GasGas

21 Henry Jacobi Open Honda

Team Latvia

22 Kārlis Sabulis MXGP Husqvarna

23 Mairis Pumpers MX2 Yamaha

24 Toms Macuks Open GasGas

Team Spain

25 Jose Butron MXGP KTM

26 Yago Martinez MX2 KTM

27 Ander Valentin Open Husqvarna

Team Denmark

28 Thomas Kjer Olsen MXGP Husqvarna

29 Mikkel Haarup MX2 Kawasaki

30 Bastian Bøgh Damm Open KTM

Team Switzerland

31 Arnaud Tonus MXGP Yamaha

32 Mike Gwerder MX2 KTM

33 Valentin Guillod Open Yamaha

Team Norway

34 Hakon Fredrikson MXGP Yamaha

35 Kevin Horgmo MX2 GasGas

36 Sander Agard-Michelsen Open Yamaha

Team Slovenia

37 Luka Kutnar MXGP KTM

38 Jan Pancar MX2 KTM

39 Peter Irt Open Yamaha

Team Sweden

40 Alvin Östlund MXGP Yamaha

41 Isak Gifting MX2 GasGas

42 Ken Bengston Open Husqvarna

Team Italy

46 Antonio Cairoli MXGP KTM

47 Mattia Guadagnini MX2 KTM

48 Alessandro Lupino Open KTM

Team Austria

49 Michael Sandner MXGP KTM

50 Rene Hofer MX2 KTM

51 Marcel Stauffer Open KTM

Lukas Neurauter replaced with Marcel Stauffer

Team Ireland

52 Jason Meara MXGP Kawasaki

53 Jake Sheridan MX2 KTM

54 Stuart Edmonds Open Husqvarna

Team South Africa

58 David Goosen MXGP Husqvarna

59 Camden McLellan MX2 Husqvarna

60 Tristan Purdon Open KTM

Team Poland

61 Tomasz Wysocki MXGP KTM

62 Gabriel Chętnicki MX2 Suzuki

63 Jakub Barczewski Open KTM

Team Portugal

64 Hugo Basaúla MXGP Kawasaki

65 Luís Outeiro MX2 TM

66 Marco Silva Open KTM

Team Ukraine

67 Dmytro Asmanov MXGP KTM

68 Maksym Kyenko MX2 Yamaha

69 Semen Nerush Open KTM

Team Brazil

70 Gabriel Gutierres MXGP Yamaha

71 Enzo Lopes MX2 Honda

72 Frederico Molina Spagnol Open KTM

Team Russia

73 Vsevolod Brylyakov MXGP Honda

74 Timur Petrashin MX2 KTM

75 Evgeny Bobryshev Open Husqvarna

Team Czech Republic

76 Dušan Drdaj MXGP GasGas

77 Jan Wagenknecht MX2 Husqvarna

78 Petr Polák Open Yamaha

Team Iceland

79 Eyþór Reynisson MXGP Yamaha

80 Eiður Orri Pállmarsson MX2 Yamaha

81 Máni Freyr Pétursson Open KTM

Team Lithuania

82 Dovydas Karka MXGP Yamaha

83 Erlandas Mackonis MX2 KTM

84 Arminas Jasikonis Open Husqvarna

Team Croatia

88 Luka Crnković MXGP Honda

89 Marko Tumbri MX2 KTM

90 Matej Jaroš Open Kawasaki

Team Greece

91 Dimitrios Bakas MXGP Yamaha

92 Antonis Sagmalis MX2 Yamaha

93 Panagiotis Papilas Open Honda

Team Finland

103 Miro Sihvonen MXGP Honda

104 Emil Weckman MX2 Honda

105 Jere Haavisto Open Kawasaki

Team Venezuela

106 Carlos Badiali MXGP KTM

107 Lorenzo Locurcio MX2 KTM

108 Raimundo Trasolini Open Yamaha

Team Canada

109 Dylan Wright MXGP Honda

110 Jacob Piccolo MX2 KTM

111 Tyler Medaglia Open GasGas

Team Morocco

112 Amine Aït Bella MXGP KTM

113 Saad Soulimani MX2 KTM

114 Abdelhalim Soulimani Open Husqvarna

Team Slovakia

115 Pavol Repčák MXGP KTM

116 Tomás Kohút MX2 KTM

117 Šimon Jošt Open KTM

Team Bulgaria

118 Maykal Ivanov MXGP Husqvarna

119 Nikolay Malinov MX2 KTM

120 Petar Petrov Open Honda

ENDUROCROSS STARTS

The six-round 2021 GEICO AMA EnduroCross series will kick off this Saturday, September 18th in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The EnduroCross Series makes its first appearance in Tulsa at the BOK Center. The 2021 AMA Endurocross Racing Series will be live streamed via FloSports, a leading sports streaming and original content network, on its FloRacing Platform. It will then be released at a later date on MAVTV. “The AMA is looking forward to another great season of racing and working with Tod Hammock and the entire EnduroCross Team,” said Erek Kudla, AMA Off-Road Racing Manager, “With the expansion of the series into the Midwest more fans across the country will have the opportunity to experience the gnarliest off-road racing the sport has to offer.”

Rockstar Husqvarna’s Colton Haaker will be back and aiming to earn his fifth AMA EnduroCross championship, which would tie him at the top of the list with Taddy Blazusiak. FactoryOne Sherco rider Cody Webb would normally be Haaker’s stiffest competition, but an injured wrist will have him starting the season on the sidelines.

2021 GEICO AMA EnduroCross Series Schedule

Update: for results of round one of the 2021 EnduroCross season, click here.

BURR OAK GNCC

Round 11 of 2021 2020 GNCC Racing season will see the series return to Sunday Creek Raceway for the Burr Oak GNCC on September 25th. Sunday Creek traditionally hosts The John Penton GNCC each year, but the event was originally named Burr Oak when it was added to the series in 1990. With this return to Sunday Creek for a second event in 2020, the Burr Oak name was brought out of retirement and its fitting as this event was held in September a number of times through the late 1990s and early 2000s.

2022 FIM HARD ENDURO

2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship, Provisional Schedule

Round 1: Minus 400 – Israel, April 5/6/7

Round 2: Xross – Serbia, May 19/20/21

Round 3: Red Bull Erzbergrodeo – Austria, June 16/17/18/19

Round 4: Abestone Hard Enduro – Italy, July 8/9/10

Round 5: Red Bull Romaniacs – Romania, July 26/27/28/29/30

Round 6: Red Bull TKO – USA, August (date TBC)

Round 7: Red Bull Outliers – Canada, August (TBC, two weeks after TKO)

Round 8: HERO Challenge – Poland, September 10/11 (location TBC)

Round 9: Hixpania Hard Enduro – Spain, October 7/8/9

BAJA/DESERT REUNION

Scot Harden is hosting a private party/reception with presentations, interviews and an autograph session celebrating the Baja/Desert motorcycle fraternity with champions from across all generations followed by a private screening of On Any Sunday commemorating its 50th Anniversary. Plenty of bench racing, camaraderie and good times. “We want to bring the Baja/Desert motorcycle racing community together in a way never done before. We want to honor the heritage and legacy of the sport and pay tribute to those who have dedicated their lives to it. Here’s your chance to visit with past SCORE/BITD/D-37/D-38/MRAN and ADRA champions, friends and associates from the 60’s, 70’s, 80s, 90s, 00s and today along with some of the bikes that made history.” Johnny and Scot. An optional 90 mile dual sport ride will be held before the event led by Johnny and Scot. Start/Finish at Doffo Winery.

All activities to be based out of the spectacular Doffo Winery in Temecula, CA.

Reception / Party / Autograph Signing and Movie:

$49 per ticket (Includes taco plate, drink coupon, movie

and $10.00 donation to the Kurt Caselli Foundation)

Optional Dual Sport Ride – Includes Reception, Party and Movie:

$85 per rider (limited to 75 riders). (Includes GPs route, taco plate, drink coupon,

$10.00 donation to The Kurt Caselli Foundation)

When: Saturday October 16th, 2021

Dual Sport Ride: Starts 8:30am – Finishes 3:00pm

Reception / Party / Autograph Signing / Movie: 4:00pm – 9:00pm

Where: Doffo Winery, Temecula, CA

How: Register Online at www.harden-offroad.com

Contact: 951-491-1819

or scot.harden@harden-offroad.com

That’s all for this week!

–Ron Lawson