OFF-ROAD TESTING: BIG BEAR DUAL SPORT GRUELER

Last weekend we pointed it to Big Bear, California to ride in the Big Bear Trail Riders National Dual Sport run. The Big Bear Trail Riders have been putting this event on for 27 years and it has a reputation as one of the toughest rides in the National Dual Sport schedule. Riders who finish the hard loop (over 200-miles) get a plaque and it has gained prestige for the hard-core off-roader as a bucket list goal. This list of heroes who have ridden this in past range from Ty Davis to Larry Roeseler and Honda’s Johnny Campbell. In order to finish all of the hard loops, riders start at 6am, some have dry brakes for quick gas stops and it is way more race, then ride and enjoy the mountains. The run is GPS navigated, has easy/hard and adventure loops to choose from.

Our group- TWebb, MWebb, Rodney Smith, Brian Palmer and Shane Nalley opted to pick and choose the loops that would test them, but hopefully not kill them. The ‘Ricky Johnson’ was slated to ride with them, but had hand surgery 2-weeks earlier so he and Scott Cox came as pit support. It’s a bit weird having an all-time hero handing you a sandwich, but RJ is a great friend and totally down to earth.

Here’s a quick look at our team and the drama/hilarity that infected our assault on conquering the Big Bear DS Run.