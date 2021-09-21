NEW 2022 YAMAHA YZ250 TWO-STROKE IN ACTION: RAW VIDEO SERIES

Dirt Bike Magazine was invited to test the new 2022 Yamaha YZ250 two-stroke but unfortunately the media has been asked by Yamaha not give any editorial review on this bike for another week. While the embargo remains in place we decided to at least let our loyal viewers enjoy some clips from our first day of testing at Glen Helen Raceway with managing editor Mark Tilley at the controls. Enjoy the sounds of a brand new two stroke from Yamaha on a perfectly groomed track in Southern California. Come back next week for the full Travis Fant produced video and we’ll let you know what we thought about the bike after our first full day of testing and if its worth getting a new YZ in the future!