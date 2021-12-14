Dirt Bike Magazine
KAWASAKI KX450SR SPECIAL EDITION: FIRST RIDE

By Ron Lawson on December 14, 2021

The Kawasaki KX450SR is a new model for 2022 based on the KX450 motocross bike. It’s essentially a factory-built race replica. It comes from Japan with a long list of motor and suspension upgrades, plus graphics that are a tribute to the Monster Energy Kawasaki factory team that will feature Adam Cianciarulo and Jason Anderson in the rapidly approaching Supercross season. It has a ported head and a remapped ECU as well as a full Pro Circuit exhaust system. The suspension has specially prepared KYB components in contrast to the Showa-equipped stocker. It has am Xtrig triple clamp, a Hinson clutch cover and even the subframe is reinforced where the pipe mounts. The price is $12,399. Check it out as we wring it out at State Fair MX in Perris, California.

The items included with the SR are worth far more than the $2800 price difference over the standard model.

 

