HUSQVARNA TE300i EXTREME ENDURO PROJECT: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

On this week’s Two-Stroke Tuesday we are going “EXTREME” giving the first look at our TE300i project with Jason”Hapa”McCune. Yes, that’s correct. The man, the myth, the legend gives us a closer look at his personal machine. You might be surprised with the overall set up and what type of riding Jason likes to do. 300cc two-stroke lovers don’t miss this week’s 2-Stroke Behind The Build feature at the bottom of this post!

Yes, those are Ohlins suspension components on a Husqvarna. The crew at Coppersmith handled all the suspension needs on this build. Here the machines sits on the brand new folding stand from Enduro Engineering. If you haven’t seen this stand be sure to check it out they are great!

P3 Carbon protection over the front disc with some added fork protection from SXS.

The SXS extended skid plate features linkage, frame, and engine case protection.

The Seat Concepts complete comfort XL seat makes sure that Hap’s backside doesn’t take a beating on those long extreme enduro rides.

TM Designsworks Slide-N-Glide kits are perfect for off-road builds because they can handle tons of abuse.

IMS oversize tanks increase the fuel storage providing more trail time.

IMS Core pegs are available in a few different sizes, MX, Enduro, and Rally. Hapa likes the Enduro versions because they are larger and provide a very stable platform for his manly frame.

The Kenda Ibex gummy tires with Nitro Mousse Plushie foam inserts eliminate the chance of getting a flat. The new Plushie insert is designed to have the feel of a tube that has 6-8 pounds of air pressure.

Fastway wraparound hand guards mounted up to the Fasst Company Flex Bars and soft ODI lock-on grips. Hapa is all about comfort.

Baja Designs lights always come in handy for those short rides that turn into long rides after the sun goes down.

Here is a closer look at the Ohlins shock from the Coppersmith crew.

An FMF Gnarly platinum pipe and 2.1 Turbine Core silencer make Hapa legal no matter where his adventures take him.

Look for a complete story in an upcoming issue of the magazine and a Travis Fant produced video very shortly.

2-STROKE BEHIND THE BUILD

You could spend hours gazing at this Every Single Sunday GasGas EC300 that, believe it or not, was not originally built with the goal of being featured in a magazine. The owner/builder of this hard-enduro specialist, Travis Brock of Every Single Sunday, is a popular off-road YouTuber and content producer for BikeBandit.com who set out to build himself the ultimate dirt bike for his favorite type of riding.

