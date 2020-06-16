HUDSON “HUCK” DEEGAN’S KTM65: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

On this week’s Two-Stroke Tuesday we take a look at Hudson Deegan’s KTM65SX prepared by Cody Leighton. Hudson also known as “Huck” is the youngest member of the Deegan family and someone that will undoubtably make his impact on the moto industry in years to come. In our 2-Stroke History section we take a closer look at the mighty KTM300 bloodline and 2-Stroke Behind The Build gives you an in-depth look at our 2004 Kawasaki KX65 project.

If you are already a Hudson Deegan fan you will be happy to know this graphics set up will be available at ShopDeegan38.com along with a host of new merchandise in the near future. Along with the custom graphics and seat cover from Factory Effex Hudson KTM65 features bolt-on items from Dunlop, Pro Taper, Nihilo Concepts and FMF.

Hudson is all about having fun on his motorcycle and not taking life too seriously. Yes he can pound out fast laps but he also loves to throw some no handers in the mix as well.

Up close with a Nihilo Concepts CNC machined ignition cover, If you look close the custom engraving matches the radiator shroud graphics complete with Hudson sticking his tongue out at you. Nihilo offers custom engraving to the general public as well.

The crew at Twisted Development handle all the two-wheeled engine work for pretty much the entire Deegan clan. Here we see more Nihilo Concepts CNC machined items and an FMF exhaust.

Powerband Racing in Minnesota handles all the suspension needs on Hudson’s KTM65.

Sometimes Hudson pushes the limits a little too far.

A look inside the Deegan race shop . Just outside the frame of this photo are a few iconic Honda CR250R that hopefully we will be telling you more about later this year. Stay Tuned!

