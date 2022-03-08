HONDA ANNOUNCES YOUTH FOCUSED ELECTRIC DIRT BIKE

Electric powered 2-wheeled machines seem to be all the rage lately. Honda has just announced a brand new youth focused machine the CRF-E2. The Greenger Powersports produced unit will be available exclusively through American Honda Powersports dealers later this year. The official release from Honda/Greenger is below:

Greenger and Honda Powersports Release First Officially Licensed CRF-E2 Youth-Focused Electric Dirt Bike

New model features a competitive balance of performance and value

Available exclusively through American Honda Powersports Dealers

ONTARIO, Calif. (March 8, 2022) – Electric dirt bikes became a realistic option for kids and their families today with Greenger Powersports’ unveiling of the Greenger x Honda CRF-E2, resulting from a new collaboration with American Honda.

Representing a practical-but-exciting doorway to the world of powersports, the CRF-E2 brings the motorcycling experience to a new pool of customers, whose lives are already increasingly powered by electricity. On the one hand, the bike is a fun training tool for young new riders, as it eliminates the need to operate a clutch or shift lever. For kids who already have two-wheel experience, the CRF-E2 is a reasonably priced step up to real dirt bikes. For either group, it’s a quiet, environmentally responsible form of powered recreation that can be enjoyed in more places than traditional mini dirt bikes.

Driven by a low-voltage (48-volt) BLDC electric motor with an inner rotor, the CRF-E2 produces a maximum output of 3.4 horsepower and 18.4 foot-pounds of torque. Its lithium-ion battery has a best-in-class range of approximately two hours in ideal conditions with a full charge. The battery can be fully charged in four hours, or two-and-a-half hours with the optional quick-charge system. With an available spare battery, it can be swapped out in seconds – a Greenger exclusive feature in this class.

The CRF-E2 boasts high-quality components like a twin-spar aluminum frame, tapered aluminum handlebar, front and rear hydraulic disc brakes with petal-style rotors, adjustable aluminum brake levers and 12-inch aluminum wheels with Kenda® Millville K771 knobby tires. Suspension components comprise a 33 mm telescopic hydraulic fork and a DNM shock with adjustable preload and rebound damping; front- and rear-wheel travel are 3.9 and 8.3 inches, respectively. Thanks to red plastic bodywork and blue-and-white graphics mimicking those of Honda Performance dirt bikes like the CRF450R and CRF250R, kids can make believe they’re a Team Honda HRC Champion.

With adjustable hand levers and the ability to alter seat height between 24.8 and 25.5 inches, the CRF-E2 physically accommodates a range of riders weighing 99 pounds or less. In addition, maximum power output can be switched between two levels in order to adapt for varying skill and experience levels.

“The CRF-E2 will expand the enjoyment of riding off-road on two wheels to more families,” said Brad Chapman, Greenger Powersports Manager of Sales & Marketing. “The appeal to traditional enthusiasts is obvious, as it’s just a cool little dirt bike. At the same time, it breaks down barriers with people who wouldn’t otherwise consider powersports, but who are already comfortable with electricity’s increasingly ubiquitous role in our society. We can’t wait to see more kids getting the chance to discover what dirt bikes are all about.”

Through this new collaboration, the CRF-E2 is available exclusively through American Honda’s nationwide network of participating Powersports dealerships.

“We’re pleased to partner with Greenger Powersports to offer an innovative, approachable electric dirt bike to our customers and dealers,” said Bill Savino, American Honda Senior Manager of Customer Engagement. “One of Honda’s mission statements is ‘ensuring the joys for the next generation,’ and the CRF-E2 clearly aligns with that objective. We look forward to working together with Greenger to grow motorcycling well into the future.”

MSRP for the CRF-E2 is $2,950.