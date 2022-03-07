GNCC REPORT: TOUGH FLORIDA ROUND GOES TO BEN KELLEY

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig DeLong and teammate, Trevor Bollinger would round out the top five finishing positions in the XC1 Open Pro class with DeLong earning fourth overall on the day. DeLong would work his way from a tenth place start on the day to finish inside the top five, while Bollinger worked his way up from ninth on the opening lap of the race. Rev Motorsports/GASGAS Racing’s Grant Baylor came through to finish sixth in XC1 after working his way up through the pack.

Unfortunately for some, it was a rough day as the heat and misfortune struck. FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Josh Toth had a rough crash on the fifth lap which ended his day. Toth later posted that he was doing better after receiving some fluids. While out on lap four Babbitts Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Josh Strang was said to be down with an apparent arm injury. He was able to make his way back to his pit area, but no confirmation on the extent of his injuries. Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ricky Russell also was out of the race on lap four as he collided with a tree and possibly injuring his shoulder. GNCC Racing wishes everyone a speedy recovery.