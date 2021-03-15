GASGAS 2022 MODELS ARE HERE!

TXT RACING AND TXT GP MODELS AVAILABLE NOW IN DEALERSHIPS WORLDWIDE

Renowned for their minimal weight, usability and high-performance, we’re pleased to confirm the worldwide availability of our latest TXT RACING and TXT GP trial models. Continuing to deliver class-leading chassis performance and powerful, compact 2-stroke engines, for 2022 all eight of our trial bikes have been further refined to become Euro 5 compliant. Cleaner running and every bit as much fun to ride, all bikes continue to deliver smooth, controllable power across the entire rpm range… just the way riders like!

All engines deliver smooth, controllable power while Euro 5 compliant

High-performance technical platforms set the standard for all GASGAS trial bikes

Assembled with passion and precision at our production facility in Girona, Spain, the 2022 TXT RACING and TXT GP trial ranges continue to set the standard for trial bike performance across the globe.

The TXT RACING range maintains its four classic capacities – 300cc, 280cc, 250cc, and 125cc. All models are powered by our super compact, high-performance 2-stroke engines, designed to deliver strong, torquey power that’s perfect for scaling super-technical climbs.

Unrivalled handling is guaranteed on all of our trial bikes thanks to the smooth and progressive action of the class-leading suspension, working together with the lightweight steel frames to ensure precise rider feedback and complete control. With exceptional build quality, as well as class-leading innovations and pure, competitive styling and a compact, minimalist aesthetic, our TXT RACING trial bikes are incredibly versatile and offer unlimited capabilities.

Manufactured using the same proven platform and engine sizes as the TXT RACING range, our TXT GP bikes are competition-ready machines, refined and developed for serious competitors. With class-leading suspension, a carbon fiber airbox and premium components throughout, the TXT GP models are high-spec, high-performance bikes that ensure the most technical terrain can be mastered with ease. For 2022, a vibrant, GASGAS Factory Racing inspired look keeps the TXT GP range at the sharp end of the field.

For further details on pricing and availability, please refer to your local authorized GASGAS Motorcycle dealer.