FOX RACEWAY: 2022 AMA PRO MOTOCROSS RESULTS

The 2022 Lucas oil Pro Motocross season got underway at Fox Raceway on the Pala Indian Reservation in Southern California this weekend. It was a Honda runaway, with Chase Sexton leading his teammate Ken Roczen in both 450 motos, while Jett Lawrence and Hunter Lawrence did the same thing to the 250 class. The performances that had the crowd most delighted, though, were turned in by Ryan Dungey and Antonio Cairoli. Dungey went 5-5 for 5th, while Cairoli went 10-6 for 7th.

450 MOTO 1

Ken Roczen looked like he never missed a beat this season as he jumped into the lead in 450 moto one. Shane McElrath held second for a number of laps before Chase Sexton got by and set out after his teammate. In the meantime, Ryan Dungey was fifth and Antonio Cairoli was ninth. Jason Anderson was buried in the pack. Eventually Sexton took over the lead, but Ken Roczen stayed close despite a transponder malfunction that made him appear to drop out. Dungy passed Eli Tomac for third at once point, but then Christian Craig passed them both. In the end, the man on the move was Anderson, who closed in to Craig on the final lap, but had to settle for fourth.

Chase Sexton Ken Roczen Christian Craig Jason Anderson Ryan Dungey Aaron Plessinger Eli Tomac Justin Barcia Garrett Marchbanks Antonio Cairoli Shane McElrath Josh Gilbert Benny Bloss Fredrik Noren Alex Martin Brandon Hartranft Jerry Robin Felix Lopez Ryan Surratt Justin Bogle Justin Rodbell Tyler Stepek Grant Harlan Bryson Gardner Tristan Lane Matthew Hubert Scott Meshey Josh Mosiman Matthew Curler Jacob Runkles Keylan Meston Charlie Putnam Colby Copp Richard Taylor Jackson Gray Trevor Schmidt Kyle Greeson Marshal Weltin Devin Harriman Tyler Medaglia

450 MOTO 2

The HRC Honda team couldn’t have asked for a better start to the second 450 moto with both their riders out front once more. It was Sexton in front initially, then Roczen steamed by. They would battle the whole moto, but in the end it was once again Sexton taking the win. Ryan Dungey again surprised everyone by hanging out in a solid third place in the first half of the race. Eventually, the Star Yamaha teammates of Eli Tomac and Christian Craig got around him. Ryan would settle into his personal position once again, safely in fifth and well ahead of Antonio Cairoli. Jason Anderson and Justin Barcia had to come from way behind after going down together in the second turn. In the end, the could only catch up to eighth and ninth.

Chase Sexton Ken Roczen Christian Craig Eli Tomac Ryan Dungey Antonio Cairoli Shane McElrath Jason Anderson Justin Barcia Aaron Plessinger Fredrik Noren Garrett Marchbanks Alex Martin Josh Gilbert Benny Bloss Felix Lopez Ryan Surratt Marshal Weltin Scott Meshey Justin Bogle Bryson Gardner Grant Harlan Matthew Curler Richard Taylor Bryce Hammond Keylan Meston Kyle Greeson Justin Rodbell Devin Harriman Josh Mosiman Tyler Stepek Jackson Gray Brandon Hartranft Colby Copp Matthew Hubert Trevor Schmidt Tristan Lane Charlie Putnam Jacob Runkles Jerry Robin

250 MOTO 1

The first 250 moto got underway with Justin Cooper in front of Jett Lawrence. The two of them pulled a small gap over Seth Hammaker and Hunter Lawrence in the early laps. Then Jett took over and began to pull away. It took Hunter Lawrence a little while to get going but he eventually moved into second, setting up a Lawrence brother one-two. RJ Hampshire came up from a mediocre start to capture third. Hammaker and Cooper both seemed to suffer from arm pump, dropping back in the late stages.

Jett Lawrence Hunter Lawrence RJ Hampshire Jo Shimoda Levi Kitchen Austin Forkner Pierce Brown Seth Hammaker Michael Mosiman Stilez Robertson Justin Cooper Maximus Vohland Joshua Varize Derek Kelley Derek Drake Nicholas Romano Nathanael Thrasher Dylan Walsh Josiah Natzke Matthew Leblanc Jack Chambers Lance Kobusch Brandon Ray Ty Masterpool Romain Pape Jesse Flock Brayden Lessler Tyson Johnson Geran Stapleton Garrett Hoffman Wade Brommel Max Miller Florian Miot Christopher Prebula Noah Viney Brandon Scharer Dylan Smith Hardy Munoz Cameron Mcadoo Jalek Swoll

250 MOTO 2

Rookie Nick Romano got the holeshot in moto two and set some blazing laps. Jett Lawrence wasn’t too far behind, though and eventually took over. Then it was Michael Mosiman’s turn to displace Romano for second. After a few more laps, Mosiman made a mistake and lost two places to Jo Shimoda and Hunter Lawrence, who then battled to the checkered flag. On the final lap, Hunter took second place away from Shimoda, making it another Hunter brothers sweep.