FIRST LOOK: 2023 KAWASAKI OFF-ROAD & DUAL-SPORT BIKES

Kawasaki has dropped the bulk of its 2023 off-road bikes. This includes the KX450X and KX250X competition models as well as the off-road play bikes and dual-sport bikes. The official description of each model from Kawasaki’s own corporate mouth is below.

2023 KX250X

• NEW Increased engine performance

• NEW Racer-friendly gearing

• NEW Wider footpeg design

• 18-inch rear wheel

• Off-road ready suspension

The KX250X shares many winning traits with its KX250 motocross counterpart including the engine, frame, chassis and styling. Similar to the KX250, it benefits from several updates for 2023 with a new more powerful engine, more racer-friendly gearing thanks to transmission revisions, new magneto rotor with increased moment of inertia, revised clutch pushrod for lighter clutch operation and a new wider footpeg design. In addition to the successful KX250 base, the KX250X returns with several unique cross-country features such as softer suspension settings, shorter gearing, off-road 21”/18” wheel combination, Dunlop Geomax AT81 tires, skid plate, and kickstand. The softer suspension settings and shorter gear ratio were designed to help create the optimal handling package for the race-ready off-road KX lineup.

KAWASAKI KX 450X

The 2023 KX450X is an off-road cross-country competition model that features the same championship-proven technology found on KX race machines and has been purposely tuned for off-road competition. Kawasaki’s rich history in off-road racing consists of more than 25 championships in WORCS, National Hare & Hound, GNCC, and Endurocross over the past 20 years.

The KX450X shares many winning traits with its KX450 counterpart including the engine, frame, chassis, and styling. That successful base is paired with unique cross-country tuning and settings such as softer suspension settings, shorter gearing, off-road 21”/18” wheel combination, Dunlop Geomax AT81 tires, brake components, skid plate, and kickstand. The softer suspension settings and shorter gear ratio help create the optimal handling package for the race-ready off-road KX lineup.

Color: Lime Green

MSRP: $9,799

Availability: Now

KLX®300

The KLX300 is capable of being both a daily commuter and weekend play bike. The powerful 292cc fuel-injected, liquid-cooled four-stroke engine features an easy-to-use powerband, electric starter and cam profiles sourced from the KLX®300R off-road model. It comes equipped with a six-speed manual transmission, 21” wheel up front and 18” wheel in the back, and dual-sport tuned long-travel suspension for optimal ground clearance. The 2023 KLX300 can be found in both a Lime Green and Fragment Camo Gray colorway. The Lime Green has an MSRP of $5,899 and the Fragment Camo Gray an MSRP of $6,099.

KAWASAKI KLX®300R



The KLX®300R off-road motorcycle bridges the gap between a weekend play bike and a full race bike. As the flagship of the KLX® lineup, the KLX300R combines the best of both engine and chassis performance to create the ultimate lightweight, fun off-road machine. The powerful 292cc fuel-injected, liquid-cooled four-stroke engine features an electric starter and keyless ignition. It has a user-friendly smooth-shifting six-speed transmission and manual clutch. The KLX300R comes equipped with full-size off-road wheels and tires, using a 21” front and 18” rear, and long-travel suspension for optimal ground clearance.

KAWASAKI KLX®230R & KLX®230R S



The KLX®230R off-road motorcycle is available in two model variations and has been purpose-built for serious fun in the dirt; with priority placed on both its engine and frame design. It was designed and built to be a lightweight and easily maneuverable motorcycle for a broad range of riders. A powerful 233cc fuel-injected, air-cooled four-stroke engine utilizes an electric starter and keyless ignition, and has been paired with a reliable, easy-to-use smooth-shifting six-speed transmission and manual clutch. The KLX230R comes equipped with full-size off-road wheels and tires, using a 21” front and 18” rear, and long travel suspension for optimal ground clearance. The shorter KLX®230R S off-road motorcycle is ideal for riders who prioritize a lower seat height and ample ground clearance while offering a full-size recreational trail bike option. The KLX230R S features modified front and rear suspension that lowers overall seat height by one inch from the KLX230R.

KAWASAKI KLX®140R, KLX®140R L & KLX®140R F



The KLX®140R motorcycle is available in three model variations and is designed to provide an off-road experience with memories to last a lifetime. The powerful 144cc, four-stroke, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine features an electric starter and keyless ignition. Its broad and smooth high-revving 144cc engine utilizes a manual clutch and five-speed transmission to offer an efficient and user-friendly feel. The KLX140R uses a 17” front and 14” rear wheel, while the mid-sized KLX®140R L motorcycle is equipped with 19” front and 16” rear wheels to accommodate taller riders, providing extra ground clearance. The KLX®140R F comes equipped with full-size off-road wheels and tires, using a 21” front and 18” rear.

KAWASAKI KLX®110R & KLX®110R L



The KLX®110R is available in two model variations and is a great motorcycle for new riders looking to experience off-road for the first time. A high-tensile steel frame, 30mm telescopic fork, and single rear shock provide easy handling and maximum longevity. It also incorporates an automatic centrifugal clutch system that allows easy take off and shifting through the gears, helping the rider maintain focus on the terrain and to make the most of the 112cc single-cylinder, four-stroke engine. The larger KLX®110R L motorcycle has a taller seat height (28.7” compared to 26.8” for the KLX110R), longer suspension travel, an extra 1.9” of ground clearance and a four-speed transmission with a manual clutch. No matter your size or skill level, there is a KLX model motorcycle to allow you to get out and play with Kawasaki.

2023 Model Variations

Kawasaki KLX® 300R

Color: Lime Green

MSRP: $5,899

Availability: Now

Kawasaki KLX® 230R

Color: Lime Green

MSRP: $4,749

Availability: Now

Kawasaki KLX® 230R S

Color: Lime Green

MSRP: $4,749

Availability: Now

Kawasaki KLX® 140R L

Color: Lime Green

MSRP: $3,749

Availability: Now

Kawasaki KLX® 140R F

Color: Lime Green

MSRP: $4,049

Availability: Now

Kawasaki KLX® 140R

Color: Lime Green

MSRP: $3,449

Availability: Now

Kawasaki KLX® 110R L

Color: Lime Green

MSRP: $2,849

Availability: Now

Kawasaki KLX® 110R

Color: Lime Green

MSRP: $2,649

Availability: Now