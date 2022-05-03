FIRST LOOK: 2023 HUSQVARNA OFF-ROAD & DUAL-SPORT BIKES

Husqvarna’s 2023 off-road and dual-sport models have been announced. While most of them are only lightly updated, the 2023 Husky FE450 deserves special attention. It is a model that has not been previously offered in the U.S. The closest was the 2021 FE501, which was a EPA homologated bike with emission equipment. The new FE450 is imported as a closed-course competition bike, which means it is less restricted–basically, a Euro-spec model. It’s also worth noting that there is no corresponding 450cc model in the KTM line-up for 2023. The full Husqvarna press release appears below:

Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc. is pleased to announce its 2023 TE, FE and FEs lineup, a range of class-leading 2-stroke and 4-stroke machines, taking riders of all levels of experience and skill to their best possible results. Dynamic performance and advanced ergonomics combine in the 2023 off-road and dual-sport ranges to deliver unrivalled power and handling to the competitive rider.

Riders of every level will find the perfect machine in a line unequalled in its segment for technical advancement and race-winning reliability and durability. The off-road model range consists of the TE 150, TE 250 and TE 300 2-strokes and the new, competition-only FE 450 4-stroke. The dual-sport range features the FE 350s and FE 501s street-legal models.

Distinctive bodywork demonstrates Husqvarna Motorcycles’ progressive approach to Swedish-inspired off-road motorcycle design. Dark blue graphics with electric yellow accents use the familiar colors in all-new combinations for 2023.

The ergonomics of the bodywork are specifically tailored to deliver comfort and control, with narrow contact points making it easy to shift between riding positions. Unique to Husqvarna Motorcycles, a carbon composite subframe weighs just over 2.2 lb (1 kg) and has been engineered for specific rigidity using computational dynamics, contributing to outstanding handling and rider comfort.

Offering unsurpassed damping capability and comfort, compliant WP suspension makes light work of the most severe bumps, giving all TE, FE and FEs models optimal handling and control. The XPLOR 48 mm front fork has a split damping function and easy access preload adjusters. At the rear, a progressive linkage, 300 mm of travel and pressure balance in the shock absorb every surface change.

Predictable control makes for confident riders able to take on any terrain. BRAKTEC hydraulic braking and clutch systems are used across the off-road and dual-sport ranges for their consistent operation, no matter how tough the going gets. The clutch delivers even wear and reliable, modulated operation and the braking system is tailored for off-road riding, with abundant stopping power and precise feedback.

Off-road riders demand manageable power to conquer challenging terrain. To this end, the FE 450 4-stroke model has two switchable Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) maps with traction control. The 2-strokes have a standard map switch to instantly select between two ignition curves when conditions change. The 2-stroke Engine Management System (EMS) automatically adjusts the fuel injection to suit atmospheric conditions, thus avoiding carburetor jetting.

2023 Technical Highlights

All-new colors, trim and distinctive dark blue graphics with electric yellow accents contribute to a unique look and stylishly adorn the Swedish inspired design, complementing the new metallic blue of the frame

New FE 450 competition model with light, agile chassis and powerful 450 cc powerplant

A two-piece carbon fiber composite subframe weighs just over 2.2 lb (1 kg) and is a contributor to outstanding handling and rider comfort

WP XPLOR front forks and WP XACT monoshock for consistent damping and exceptional handling

Two switchable Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) maps on FE 450 4-stroke, plus traction control. Two selectable ignition curves and automatic fueling adjustment on 2-strokes

Advanced linkage progression, shared with the Husqvarna Motorcycles motocross range, for optimum control and comfort

Pankl Racing Systems 6-speed gearbox with off-road specific ratios for perfect command in all conditions

Unparalleled attention to detail and high-quality components for a pure riding experience

The off-road range is now fitted with class-leading Dunlop MX33 front tires for superior traction, making for an ideal match to the Dunlop AT81 rear

Enduro riders will be kitted out for every event with the 2023 Husqvarna Motorcycles Functional Offroad Apparel Collection, featuring the Gotland Jacket, Pants, Jersey and Waterproof Gear, expressly designed for off-road competition. There is also a wide selection of Husqvarna Motorcycles Technical Accessories performance and suspension parts, machine protectors and workshop equipment to customize and maintain all TE, FE and FEs models.

The 2023 FE and TE off-road range will be available at authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles Dealers from May onward. The dual-sport FE 350s and FE 501s models will begin arriving this June.