FIRST LOOK : 2022 KTM MX & CROSS COUNTRY MODELS

It’s that time of year again and all the manufactures are starting to release information on new 2022 models. We have already seen what Husqvarna has coming out for 2022 and now it’s their sister company KTM’s turn to take center stage. Below is the official release and images we received from KTM on the 2022 Motocross and Cross Country models that will be available.

Featuring models that cater to all competitors, the updated KTM SX and XC range is set to cut the dirt and bring championship-winning performance to riders across the world. After decades of development, courtesy of the close relationship between the race paddock and KTM’s production line, the complete 2022 KTM SX and XC range is closer than ever to the title-winning factory machines of racers like Cooper Webb, Marvin Musquin, Taylor Robert and Kailub Russell. Engineered on the racetrack and meeting KTM’s exacting standards for performance in their updated 2022 livery, the new models are the absolute benchmark for offroad competition worldwide. Built for those who know the importance of a solid technical base, the KTM SX-F model range is the choice of winners. The 2022 4-Stroke range includes three models that take advantage of KTM’s considerable success in the segment and feature the latest WP XACT suspension technology and advanced electronic solutions including Traction Control, Launch Control, variable engine mapping and reliable starters.

The purest definition of advanced motorcycle technology, the 2022 KTM 450 SX-F is an extremely compact package that produces an unrivalled power-to-weight ratio with power put to the ground in the most effective way possible. Further proof of this formula’s success came this weekend at the final round of the AMA Supercross Championship in Salt Lake City, where Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb earned his second-career title in the 450SX class aboard the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION.

As a stablemate to the championship-winning KTM 450 SX-F, the KTM 250 SX-F features unmatched outright speed in a class that pushes the boundaries of 250 cc performance, while the KTM 350 SX-F ideally mixes 250 agility with 450-like engine grunt. Both the KTM 250 SX-F and KTM 350 SX-F feature a new counter-balancer shaft bearing for 2022 to reduce friction and increase durability.

Building upon a legacy of class-leading performance for aspiring and experienced racers alike, the 2022 2-Stroke range includes three distinct models. A benchmark in the division, the KTM 125 SX occupied seven of the 12 top spots in the 2020 EMX125 European Championship. In its updated 2022 trim, the KTM 150 SX can battle with the potent 250 4-Strokes, while the KTM 250 SX is a 2-Stroke powerhouse with the same light feeling.

Based on the same dominant platforms as the SX models, the 2022 KTM XC range takes the best of KTM’s motocross engineering and adds cross-country specific features like large capacity tanks—to power through long offroad circuits—a 21”/18” wheel combination with Dunlop Geomax AT81 tires, WP XACT suspension with XC settings and the ever-convenient side stand.

Often considered the most dominant force in offroad racing, the FMF KTM Factory Racing Team has brought home scores of hard-fought championships aboard the KTM 450 XC-F, KTM 350 XC-F and KTM 250 XC-F motorcycles. These nimble yet powerful 4-Strokes have been specifically tailored for the rigors of offroad competition, and the results speak for themselves.

The 2-Stroke KTM 250 XC TPI and KTM 300 XC TPI models feature industry-leading fuel injection technology and an electric start, accelerating these 2-Stroke weapons well ahead of the pack. The KTM 125 XC, introduced to the XC family last year, also features electric start, making it the ultimate entry point into cross-country competition.

All full-size 2022 KTM SX and XC models feature frames powder coated in racing orange to further reinforce the connection to the championship winning machines of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing stars. The updated frame aligns perfectly with the new blue seat cover and the fresh colors in the graphics to emphasize the close link to KTM’s factory machinery.

Complementing KTM’s 2022 SX range is a series of minicycles that share the exact same race-driven development approach as KTM’s full-size Motocross bikes. Junior riders that climb on any of the KTM 50 SX, KTM 65 SX and KTM 85 SX models can do so knowing that they are experiencing class-leading performance, state-of-the-art WP suspension, high-end brakes and minimal weight. For tech-savvy riders, the wheels can start rolling with the 2022 KTM SX-E 5, the latest incarnation of a high-end electric mini-crosser that can grow together with the young rider on it.