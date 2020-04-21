DESTRY ABBOTT’S LAST FACTORY KX500 RACE BIKE: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

On this week’s Two-Stroke Tuesday we give you an exclusive pictorial look at Destry Abbott’s last factory Kawasaki KX500 off-road race bike built by his mechanic Johny Weisman. 2-Stroke History is all about the mighty Yamaha YZ250 this week and if you are a big-bore Kawasaki two-stroke fan you don’t want to miss or Behind The Build look at our popular Ransom KX500 project bike. Scroll down and enjoy!

2-STROKE HISTORY

The history of the Yamaha YZ250 is the history of motocross in America. No other machine was the platform for so many world-shaking innovations. Click the image below to see its history!

2-STROKE BEHIND THE BUILD

Wayne Ransom is a famous bike builder in the street bike world, and this KX500AF is his first off-road project. After being a part of this build, we’ve come to realize art comes in all shapes and sizes to be consumed by each individual in their own personal way. We, however, prefer to ride our art. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW FOR MORE!