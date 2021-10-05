ALL NEW 2022 KX450SR ANNOUNCED: KAWASAKI JOINS THE SPECIAL EDITION CLUB

Kawasaki has joined the 450cc Special Edition club for 2022 with ten aftermarket upgrades to their already popular standard KX450. See the official release below:

ALL-NEW 2022 KX™450SR

The Kawasaki KX™450 has long been the flagship model in the Kawasaki KX™ lineup of motocross motorcycles and is built with race-winning components to help propel Kawasaki riders to the top step of the podium. With decades of winning history, Kawasaki introduces the all-new limited edition 2022 KX™450SR. Previously only reserved for early Kawasaki factory racing machines, the “SR” or Special Racer naming convention represents the pinnacle of Kawasaki race bikes. Starting with the KX450 concept, the all-new KX450SR model has been designed to suit riders seeking race wins and features elite-level racing components, special tuning and design updates inspired by the Monster Energy® Kawasaki race team to further elevate its performance and factory racer looks.