Dirt Bike Magazine
Best selling off road motorcycle magazine

Copyright Hi-Torque Publications

ALL NEW 2022 KX450SR ANNOUNCED: KAWASAKI JOINS THE SPECIAL EDITION CLUB

By Mark Tilley on October 5, 2021

Kawasaki has joined the 450cc Special Edition club for 2022 with ten aftermarket upgrades to their already popular standard KX450. See the official release below:

ALL-NEW 2022 KX™450SR
The Kawasaki KX™450 has long been the flagship model in the Kawasaki KX™ lineup of motocross motorcycles and is built with race-winning components to help propel Kawasaki riders to the top step of the podium. With decades of winning history, Kawasaki introduces the all-new limited edition 2022 KX™450SR. Previously only reserved for early Kawasaki factory racing machines, the “SR” or Special Racer naming convention represents the pinnacle of Kawasaki race bikes. Starting with the KX450 concept, the all-new KX450SR model has been designed to suit riders seeking race wins and features elite-level racing components, special tuning and design updates inspired by the Monster Energy® Kawasaki race team to further elevate its performance and factory racer looks.

  • NEW Cylinder head with polished intake ports
  • NEW Pro Circuit Ti-6 Pro titanium exhaust system
  • NEW Optimized ECU fuel injection settings
  • NEW KYB front and rear suspension components
  • NEW XTrig ROCS-TECH triple clamps with PHDS (Progressive Handlebar Damping System)
  • NEW D.I.D. DirtStar ST-X rims
  • NEW D.I.D. gold chain
  • NEW Renthal® rear sprocket
  • NEW Monster Energy® Kawasaki race team inspired color and graphics
  • NEW Hinson clutch cover with Kawasaki Racing Team logo

2022 KX450SR
Related Posts

GASGAS 300 2-STROKE PROJECT: BEHIND THE BUILD

THE WEEKLY FEED: HOPETOWN GP • VIDEO CHAOS • SOCIAL SKID MARKS

PMX RACING SUZUKI TWO-STROKE PROJECTS: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

2022 HUSQVARNA FC250 DAY 1 TEST: YEAR ’22 VIDEO SERIES

FIM HARD ENDURO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP: HIXPANIA HARD ENDURO TO GOMEZ

JOSH TOTH TAKES MUDDOBBER NATIONAL ENDURO

COLTON HAAKER DOMINATES AMARILLO ENDUROCROSS