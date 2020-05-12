AHM YAMAHA YZ250 PROJECT: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

On this week’s Two-Stroke Tuesday brought to you by Decal Works we take a look at our AHM built Yamaha YZ250 equipped with a revolution plastic kit. In 2-Stroke History we have the Yamaha YZ250 bloodline on display and current 2-Stroke news is all about the announcement of Bets’s 2021 Xtrainer. That exclusive link is at the bottom of this post.

This machine features R-Techs complete Revolution plastics kit that includes gas tank, radiator shrouds, fenders, number plates, air box covers and lower fork guards . DecalWorks dialed in the graphics and seat cover.

Streamlines Pro Perch includes a break away folding lever, 6061 billet aluminum perch, oversized fly adjuster and a Nylon bar rotating sleeve. We mounted those on Torc1 brand new Attack bars.

AHM had the stock hubs coated to match our engine cases.

The FMF complete exhaust system, Hinson clutch, Ride Engineering brake cap and Torc1 brake pedal are just a few things adorning our AHM Revolution build.

Those Torc1 pegs with definitely keep your feet planted!