2022 YAMAHA YZ85: FIRST RIDE VIDEO SERIES

The Yamaha YZ85 received some serious attention for 2022, making it the most eagerly anticipated mini in years. In 2019, it got a long list of motor upgrades, which was the first attention the bike got in 16 years. Now, the YZ85 has new bodywork and brakes, making it clear that Yamaha values the youth segment of the sport and has no intention of abandoning two-strokes in general. Join us on Glen Helen’s REM track as Kodiak Lehman gets to ride the bike for the first time in front of Travis Fant’s video camera.