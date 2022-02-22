Dirt Bike Magazine
Best selling off road motorcycle magazine

Copyright Hi-Torque Publications

2022 YAMAHA YZ85: FIRST RIDE VIDEO SERIES

By Ron Lawson on February 22, 2022

The Yamaha YZ85 received some serious attention for 2022, making it the most eagerly anticipated mini in years. In 2019, it got a long list of motor upgrades, which was the first attention the bike got in 16 years. Now, the YZ85 has new bodywork and brakes, making it clear that Yamaha values the youth segment of the sport and has no intention of abandoning two-strokes in general. Join us on Glen Helen’s REM track as Kodiak Lehman gets to ride the bike for the first time in front of Travis Fant’s video camera.

20222022 video seriesfirst rideYamahaYZ85
Related Posts

GNCC SEASON OPENER

HONDA CRF250RX: FIRST RIDE VIDEO SERIES

2022 MINNEAPOLIS SUPERCROSS RESULTS

MINNEAPOLIS SUPERCROSS: PRESS DAY RAW VIDEO

ANDREW SHORT TALKS ABOUT YAMAHA PULLING OUT OF RALLY

RIDING THE 2022 HONDA CRF450R WORKS EDITION: THE WRAP

YAMAHA WITHDRAWS FROM MOTORCYCLE RALLY RACING