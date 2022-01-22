2022 SAN DIEGO SUPERCROSS RESULTS

Monster Energy Supercross rolled in to San Diego’s Petco Stadium just one week after a hectic and unpredictable round in Oakland. What followed was another night of surprises and very close racing. In the end, there were first-time winners in both the 450 and 250 West classes. Chase Sexton brought home the long-anticipated victory in the 450 class with Eli Tomac in second. That was enough to give Tomac the red plate, but with Cooper Webb and Sexton only a point behind. In the 250 class, a first-turn crash took down points leader Christian Craig and threw the door open for a new winner. The race evolved into and intense battle between Michael Mosiman and Hunter Lawrence from start to finish. In the end, it was Mosiman who came out on top, but Craig still stole the show by cutting his way though the pack to finish third and retain the red plate.
450 HEAT 1
1 Cooper Webb
2 Marvin Musquin
3 Ken Roczen
4 Justin Brayton
5 Dylan Ferrandis
6 Justin Bogle
7 Max Anstie
8 Dean Wilson
9 Brandon Hartranft
10 Josh Hill
11 Kyle Chisholm
12 Cade Clason
13 Fredrik Noren
14 Justin Starling
15 Joan Cros
16 Kevin Moranz
17 RJ Wageman
18 Scotty Wennerstrom
19 Joshua Greco
20 Nick Schmidt
450 HEAT 2
1 Jason Anderson
2 Eli Tomac
3 Justin Barcia
4 Chase Sexton
5 Malcolm Stewart
6 Shane McElrath
7 Alex Martin
8 Mitchell Oldenburg
9 Aaron Plessinger
10 Ryan Breece
11 Austin Politelli
12 Adam Enticknap
13 Deven Raper
14 Alex Ray
15 Theodore Pauli
16 Vann Martin
17 Bryson Gardner
18 Aaron Siminoe
19 Adam Cianciarulo
20 Joey Savatgy
450 MAIN
1 Chase Sexton
2 Eli Tomac
3 Dylan Ferrandis
4 Cooper Webb
5 Malcolm Stewart
6 Aaron Plessinger
7 Ken Roczen
8 Justin Barcia
9 Jason Anderson
10 Marvin Musquin
11 Justin Brayton
12 Max Anstie
13 Shane McElrath
14 Dean Wilson
15 Brandon Hartranft
16 Mitchell Oldenburg
17 Kyle Chisholm
18 Josh Hill
19 Ryan Breece
20 Alex Martin
21 Justin Bogle
22 Fredrik Noren
250 WEST HEAT 1
1 Hunter Lawrence
2 Garrett Marchbanks
3 Chris Blose
4 Carson Mumford
5 Carson Brown
6 Nate Thrasher
7 Kaeden Amerine
8 Derek Kelley
9 Cole Thompson
10 Ryan Surratt
11 Richard Taylor
12 Jerry Robin
13 Brandon Ray
14 Mcclellan Hile
15 Gared Steinke
16 Preston Taylor
17 Chris Howell
18 Nicholas Nisbet
19 Justin Rodbell
20 Wyatt Lyonsmith
250 WEST HEAT 2
1 Christian Craig
2 Michael Mosiman
3 Vince Friese
4 Jo Shimoda
5 Dilan Schwartz
6 Robbie Wageman
7 Jalek Swoll
8 Dylan Walsh
9 Dylan Woodcock
10 Mitchell Harrison
11 Dominique Thury
12 Cheyenne Harmon
13 Colby Copp
14 Maxwell Sanford
15 Geran Stapleton
16 Tre Fierro
17 Hunter Schlosser
18 David Pulley
19 Devin Harriman
20 Logan Karnow
250W MAIN
1 Michael Mosiman
2 Hunter Lawrence
3 Christian Craig
4 Vince Friese
5 Jo Shimoda
6 Carson Mumford
7 Jalek Swoll
8 Nate Thrasher
9 Cole Thompson
10 Carson Brown
11 Dylan Walsh
12 Derek Kelley
13 Chris Blose
14 Robbie Wageman
15 Ryan Surratt
16 Devin Harriman
17 Dilan Schwartz
18 Dylan Woodcock
19 Brandon Ray
20 Kaeden Amerine
21 Justin Rodbell
22 Garrett Marchbanks
COMBINED QUALIFYING, 450 class
1 Jason Anderson
2 Dylan Ferrandis
3 Chase Sexton
4 Marvin Musquin
5 Malcolm Stewart
6 Ken Roczen
7 Adam Cianciarulo
8 Justin Brayton
9 Eli Tomac
10 Max Anstie
11 Shane McElrath
12 Cooper Webb
13 Justin Barcia
14 Dean Wilson
15 Aaron Plessinger
16 Brandon Hartranft
17 Joey Savatgy
18 Justin Bogle
19 Mitchell Oldenburg
20 Josh Hill
21 Alex Martin
22 Cade Clason
23 Ryan Breece
24 Justin Starling
25 Alex Ray
26 Kyle Chisholm
27 Adam Enticknap
28 Fredrik Noren
29 Austin Politelli
30 Joan Cros
31 Bryson Gardner
32 Kevin Moranz
33 Deven Raper
34 Scotty Wennerstrom
35 Theodore Pauli
36 Nick Schmidt
37 Vann Martin
38 RJ Wageman
39 Aaron Siminoe
40 Joshua Greco
TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY
41 Alexander Nagy
42 Kyle Greeson
43 Austin Cozadd
44 Travis Smith
COMBINED QUALIFYING, 250 WEST
1 Christian Craig
2 Hunter Lawrence
3 Michael Mosiman
4 Garrett Marchbanks
5 Jo Shimoda
6 Chris Blose
7 Jalek Swoll
8 Nate Thrasher
9 Vince Friese
10 Derek Kelley
11 Robbie Wageman
12 Carson Mumford
13 Dilan Schwartz
14 Cole Thompson
15 Logan Karnow
16 Jerry Robin
17 Dominique Thury
18 Carson Brown
19 Dylan Walsh
20 Mcclellan Hile
21 Devin Harriman
22 Kaeden Amerine
23 Cheyenne Harmon
24 Chris Howell
25 Mitchell Harrison
26 Ryan Surratt
27 Dylan Woodcock
28 Preston Taylor
29 Hunter Schlosser
30 Richard Taylor
31 Maxwell Sanford
32 Justin Rodbell
33 Colby Copp
34 Gared Steinke
35 David Pulley
36 Brandon Ray
37 Geran Stapleton
38 Wyatt Lyonsmith
39 Tre Fierro
40 Nicholas Nisbet
TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY
41 Addison Emory
42 Jack Brunell
43 Chance Blackburn
44 Jesse Flock
45 Christopher Prebula
46 Kordel Caro
47 Todd Bannister
48 Logan Leitzel