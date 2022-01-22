2022 SAN DIEGO SUPERCROSS RESULTS

Monster Energy Supercross rolled in to San Diego’s Petco Stadium just one week after a hectic and unpredictable round in Oakland. What followed was another night of surprises and very close racing. In the end, there were first-time winners in both the 450 and 250 West classes. Chase Sexton brought home the long-anticipated victory in the 450 class with Eli Tomac in second. That was enough to give Tomac the red plate, but with Cooper Webb and Sexton only a point behind. In the 250 class, a first-turn crash took down points leader Christian Craig and threw the door open for a new winner. The race evolved into and intense battle between Michael Mosiman and Hunter Lawrence from start to finish. In the end, it was Mosiman who came out on top, but Craig still stole the show by cutting his way though the pack to finish third and retain the red plate.

450 HEAT 1

1 Cooper Webb

2 Marvin Musquin

3 Ken Roczen

4 Justin Brayton

5 Dylan Ferrandis

6 Justin Bogle

7 Max Anstie

8 Dean Wilson

9 Brandon Hartranft

10 Josh Hill

11 Kyle Chisholm

12 Cade Clason

13 Fredrik Noren

14 Justin Starling

15 Joan Cros

16 Kevin Moranz

17 RJ Wageman

18 Scotty Wennerstrom

19 Joshua Greco

20 Nick Schmidt

450 HEAT 2

1 Jason Anderson

2 Eli Tomac

3 Justin Barcia

4 Chase Sexton

5 Malcolm Stewart

6 Shane McElrath

7 Alex Martin

8 Mitchell Oldenburg

9 Aaron Plessinger

10 Ryan Breece

11 Austin Politelli

12 Adam Enticknap

13 Deven Raper

14 Alex Ray

15 Theodore Pauli

16 Vann Martin

17 Bryson Gardner

18 Aaron Siminoe

19 Adam Cianciarulo

20 Joey Savatgy

450 MAIN

1 Chase Sexton

2 Eli Tomac

3 Dylan Ferrandis

4 Cooper Webb

5 Malcolm Stewart

6 Aaron Plessinger

7 Ken Roczen

8 Justin Barcia

9 Jason Anderson

10 Marvin Musquin

11 Justin Brayton

12 Max Anstie

13 Shane McElrath

14 Dean Wilson

15 Brandon Hartranft

16 Mitchell Oldenburg

17 Kyle Chisholm

18 Josh Hill

19 Ryan Breece

20 Alex Martin

21 Justin Bogle

22 Fredrik Noren

250 WEST HEAT 1

1 Hunter Lawrence

2 Garrett Marchbanks

3 Chris Blose

4 Carson Mumford

5 Carson Brown

6 Nate Thrasher

7 Kaeden Amerine

8 Derek Kelley

9 Cole Thompson

10 Ryan Surratt

11 Richard Taylor

12 Jerry Robin

13 Brandon Ray

14 Mcclellan Hile

15 Gared Steinke

16 Preston Taylor

17 Chris Howell

18 Nicholas Nisbet

19 Justin Rodbell

20 Wyatt Lyonsmith

250 WEST HEAT 2

1 Christian Craig

2 Michael Mosiman

3 Vince Friese

4 Jo Shimoda

5 Dilan Schwartz

6 Robbie Wageman

7 Jalek Swoll

8 Dylan Walsh

9 Dylan Woodcock

10 Mitchell Harrison

11 Dominique Thury

12 Cheyenne Harmon

13 Colby Copp

14 Maxwell Sanford

15 Geran Stapleton

16 Tre Fierro

17 Hunter Schlosser

18 David Pulley

19 Devin Harriman

20 Logan Karnow

250W MAIN

1 Michael Mosiman

2 Hunter Lawrence

3 Christian Craig

4 Vince Friese

5 Jo Shimoda

6 Carson Mumford

7 Jalek Swoll

8 Nate Thrasher

9 Cole Thompson

10 Carson Brown

11 Dylan Walsh

12 Derek Kelley

13 Chris Blose

14 Robbie Wageman

15 Ryan Surratt

16 Devin Harriman

17 Dilan Schwartz

18 Dylan Woodcock

19 Brandon Ray

20 Kaeden Amerine

21 Justin Rodbell

22 Garrett Marchbanks

COMBINED QUALIFYING, 450 class

1 Jason Anderson

2 Dylan Ferrandis

3 Chase Sexton

4 Marvin Musquin

5 Malcolm Stewart

6 Ken Roczen

7 Adam Cianciarulo

8 Justin Brayton

9 Eli Tomac

10 Max Anstie

11 Shane McElrath

12 Cooper Webb

13 Justin Barcia

14 Dean Wilson

15 Aaron Plessinger

16 Brandon Hartranft

17 Joey Savatgy

18 Justin Bogle

19 Mitchell Oldenburg

20 Josh Hill

21 Alex Martin

22 Cade Clason

23 Ryan Breece

24 Justin Starling

25 Alex Ray

26 Kyle Chisholm

27 Adam Enticknap

28 Fredrik Noren

29 Austin Politelli

30 Joan Cros

31 Bryson Gardner

32 Kevin Moranz

33 Deven Raper

34 Scotty Wennerstrom

35 Theodore Pauli

36 Nick Schmidt

37 Vann Martin

38 RJ Wageman

39 Aaron Siminoe

40 Joshua Greco

TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY

41 Alexander Nagy

42 Kyle Greeson

43 Austin Cozadd

44 Travis Smith

COMBINED QUALIFYING, 250 WEST

1 Christian Craig

2 Hunter Lawrence

3 Michael Mosiman

4 Garrett Marchbanks

5 Jo Shimoda

6 Chris Blose

7 Jalek Swoll

8 Nate Thrasher

9 Vince Friese

10 Derek Kelley

11 Robbie Wageman

12 Carson Mumford

13 Dilan Schwartz

14 Cole Thompson

15 Logan Karnow

16 Jerry Robin

17 Dominique Thury

18 Carson Brown

19 Dylan Walsh

20 Mcclellan Hile

21 Devin Harriman

22 Kaeden Amerine

23 Cheyenne Harmon

24 Chris Howell

25 Mitchell Harrison

26 Ryan Surratt

27 Dylan Woodcock

28 Preston Taylor

29 Hunter Schlosser

30 Richard Taylor

31 Maxwell Sanford

32 Justin Rodbell

33 Colby Copp

34 Gared Steinke

35 David Pulley

36 Brandon Ray

37 Geran Stapleton

38 Wyatt Lyonsmith

39 Tre Fierro

40 Nicholas Nisbet

TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY

41 Addison Emory

42 Jack Brunell

43 Chance Blackburn

44 Jesse Flock

45 Christopher Prebula

46 Kordel Caro

47 Todd Bannister

48 Logan Leitzel