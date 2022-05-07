2022 SALT LAKE CITY SUPERCROSS RESULTS

The 2022 Monster Energy Supercross season is in the books. Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah hosted the final round. Going in, it looked like it might be an anticlimactic ending to a spectacular season. Two of the three champions had already been crowned and neither of those two riders would compete. Newly crowned 450 Champion Eli Tomac, who was secretly nursing a knee injury since Atlanta, attended but got out of his gear after rider introductions. Jett Lawrence, who wrapped up the 250 East title two weeks ago, planned on riding but hurt himself in practice.

As it turned out, the night was still a thriller. Jason Anderson earned his seventh 450 class race win of the year, with a decent lead over Chase Sexton. But it was the duels behind those two that had the crowd standing up throughout the main event. Malcolm Stewart and Justin Barcia rode hard and made contact in their battle for third, with the crowd clearly taking Stewart’s side. Behind them, KTM teammates Cooper Webb and Marvin Musquin raced each other like the title was on the line. In the end, Barcia went just fast enough to prevent retaliation from Stewart. Same goes for Musquin, who had gotten a little rough with Webb.

The one remaining 2022 title to be determined was in the 250 West class, where Christian Craig only needed to finish 14th to be guaranteed the championship. He started off strong, but backed out of risky battles with Hunter Lawrence and Nate Thrasher. Then, Craig made his life difficult by going down all by himself. Thrasher won narrowly over Lawrence and Craig was eighth. Afterwards, Craig was overcome with emotion as the reality of earning his first Championship at age 30 sunk in. For coverage of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.

450 HEAT ONE

Marvin Musquin Cooper Webb Malcolm Stewart Justin Brayton Benny Bloss Justin Bogle Ryan Breece Cade Clason Bryson Gardner Kevin Moranz Justin Rodbell Jeremy Hand Jared Lesher Theodore Pauli Chase Marquier Alexander Nagy Chris Howell Preston Taylor Scotty Wennerstrom Alex Ray

450 HEAT TWO

Jason Anderson Justin Barcia Chase Sexton Justin Starling Kyle Chisholm Brandon Hartranft Alex Martin Austin Politelli Logan Karnow Gared Steinke Ryan Surratt Fredrik Noren Tristan Lane Adam Enticknap Lane Shaw Collin Jurin Mason Kerr John Short Nick Schmidt Cheyenne Harmon

450 MAIN EVENT

Jason Anderson Chase Sexton Justin Barcia Malcolm Stewart Marvin Musquin Cooper Webb Justin Brayton Brandon Hartranft Justin Starling Ryan Breece Kyle Chisholm Justin Bogle Austin Politelli Alex Martin Kevin Moranz Justin Rodbell Bryson Gardner Ryan Surratt Logan Karnow Benny Bloss Cade Clason Jeremy Hand

FINAL STANDINGS, 450 CLASS

1 Eli Tomac 359

2 Jason Anderson 350

3 Malcolm Stewart 314

4 Justin Barcia 312

5 Marvin Musquin 305

6 Chase Sexton 292

7 Cooper Webb 278

8 Brandon Hartranft 178

9 Justin Brayton 176

10 Dean Wilson 152

11 Dylan Ferrandis 141

12 Ken Roczen 133

13 Justin Bogle 114

14 Kyle Chisholm 109

15 Alex Martin 106

16 Justin Starling 103

17 Ryan Breece 103

18 Shane McElrath 101

19 Aaron Plessinger 97

20 Vince Friese 96

250 WEST HEAT

Christian Craig Nate Thrasher Chris Blose Jo Shimoda Dominique Thury Carson Brown Hunter Lawrence Vince Friese Jalek Swoll Mitchell Harrison Geran Stapleton Devin Harriman Wyatt Lyonsmith Brandon Ray Michael Mosiman Derek Kelley Maxwell Sanford Chad Saultz Jerry Robin Logan Leitzel

250 EAST HEAT

Austin Forkner Mitchell Oldenburg Enzo Lopes Jordon Smith Jace Owen Marshal Weltin Derek Drake RJ Hampshire Jarrett Frye Max Miller Pierce Brown Cullin Park TJ Albright Joshua Cartwright Kyle Greeson Jack Chambers Robert Hailey Luca Marsalisi Hardy Munoz Hunter Yoder

250 EAST/WEST SHOWDOWN

Nate Thrasher Hunter Lawrence Pierce Brown RJ Hampshire Jo Shimoda Austin Forkner Michael Mosiman Christian Craig Chris Blose Jalek Swoll Jordon Smith Jace Owen Mitchell Oldenburg Derek Drake Carson Brown Cullin Park Vince Friese Dominique Thury Mitchell Harrison Jarrett Frye Marshal Weltin Enzo Lopes

250 EAST, FINAL STANDINGS

1 Jett Lawrence 192

2 RJ Hampshire 158

3 Pierce Brown 149

4 Mitchell Oldenburg 132

5 Enzo Lopes 117

6 Jordon Smith 116

7 Cameron McAdoo 114

8 Jace Owen 101

9 Austin Forkner 98

10 Derek Drake 88

11 Joshua Varize 78

12 Phillip Nicoletti 76

13 Stilez Robertson 67

14 Kyle Chisholm 64

15 Cullin Park 56

16 John Short 54

17 Jeremy Martin 42

18 Henry Miller 41

19 Marshal Weltin 39

20 Jarrett Frye 35

21 Kyle Peters 25

22 Joshua Cartwright 24

23 Hardy Munoz 23

24 Ramyller Alves 17

25 Michael Hicks 17

26 Jeremy Hand 16

27 Levi Kitchen 15

28 Jack Chambers 15

29 Lance Kobusch 15

30 Hunter Yoder 12

31 Grant Harlan 8

32 Coty Schock 8

33 Brock Papi 6

34 Josh Osby 6

35 Max Miller 4

36 Lane Shaw 3

37 Luke Neese 3

38 Devin Simonson 2

39 Luca Marsalisi 1

40 Max Vohland 1

41 AJ Catanzaro 1

250 WEST FINAL STANDINGS

1 Christian Craig 230

2 Hunter Lawrence 220

3 Michael Mosiman 197

4 Jo Shimoda 162

5 Nate Thrasher 152

6 Vince Friese 150

7 Chris Blose 120

8 Garrett Marchbanks 117

9 Robbie Wageman 109

10 Jalek Swoll 106

11 Carson Brown 92

12 Carson Mumford 80

13 Derek Kelley 78

14 Dominique Thury 65

15 Cole Thompson 50

16 Mitchell Harrison 50

17 Ryan Surratt 48

18 Seth Hammaker 44

19 Dylan Walsh 41

20 Logan Karnow 40

21 Devin Harriman 32

22 Geran Stapleton 30

23 Kaeden Amerine 28

24 Dilan Schwartz 26

25 Hunter Schlosser 16

26 Dylan Woodcock 15

27 Jerry Robin 13

28 Mcclellan Hile 13

29 Tre Fierro 10 0

30 Brandon Ray 9

31 Justin Rodbell 8

32 Maxwell Sanford 7

33 Wyatt Lyonsmith 7

34 Jesse Flock 3

35 Alexander Nagy 3

36 Gared Steinke 2

37 Richard Taylor 2

38 Jy Roberts 2