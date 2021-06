The 2022 KTM 250SX-F is in dealers and ready to go. It is mechanically unchanged but has a racy orange frame and new graphics. It’s still the lightest of all the 250 four-stroke (218 pounds without fuel) and the most powerful (44 horsepower). It’s clearly a bike aimed at the higher echelon of racers. Hear and see what the Dirt Bike staff of test riders has to say in this episode of the ’22’s video series.