Dirt Bike Magazine tests the 2022 Kawasaki KX250 at Glen Helen Raceway. The 2022 Kawasaki KX250 enters the class with minimal changes. It was all new last year with an electric start, new body work, new suspension, and new frame. Will the KX be able to hold of the all new Honda CRF250R or the class favorite amongst many of our test riders the Yamaha YZ250F? We break down all the details and give you some feedback from the track after a couple days of testing on the KX.