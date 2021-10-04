Dirt Bike Magazine
2022 HUSQVARNA FC250 DAY 1 TEST: YEAR ’22 VIDEO SERIES

By Mark Tilley on October 4, 2021

The staff of Dirt Bike Magazine tests the Husqvarna FC250 at Glen Helen Raceway. This was a big contender in the 2021 Shootout. With some small updates and a return of the 10mm lower suspension we know that it will be again. The all new 2022 Honda CRF250R will be the wild card this year. Where will it end up and will the 2022 Husqvarna FC250 be able to stay ahead? The bike is light, the suspension is plush, and the engine has a very broad powerband. Check out what the editorial staff of Dirt Bike Magazine had to say on their first day of testing at Glen Helen.

