2022 FLY RACING PRODUCTS ANNOUNCED : WORK HARD, PLAY HARDER

It’s that time of year again in the off-road motorcycle industry, we are getting our first chance to see all the new products that will be available in 2022. The crew at Western Powersports just leased their 2022 line of Fly Racewear. Trust us when we say there is something for everyone! Check out the video below to see the new gear in action and then head over to www.flyracing.com to see the complete line of 2022 Fly Racing products.

Combining the latest in style and protection, this line up is one for the books! The 2022 collection continues to innovate in technology, too! Featuring durable stretch materials, BOA Fit Systems and revolutionary RHEON Technology, expectations have been redefined. Work hard, play harder with FLY Racing ’22.