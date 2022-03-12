2022 DETROIT SUPERCROSS RESULTS

A wild and chaotic 450 main event was the climax of Monster Energy Supercross’s annual visit to Ford Stadium in Detroit, Michigan this weekend. In a race that saw Cooper Webb, Jason Anderson, Chase Sexton and Dylan Ferrandis all crash out, Eli Tomac ran a smooth and problem-free race to extend his lead in the point standings. That was also the story of Jett Lawrence’s win in the 250 East main event, where he took the lead early and held on the whole way. For extended coverage of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.
450 HEAT 1
- Eli Tomac
- Chase Sexton
- Marvin Musquin
- Justin Brayton
- Vince Friese
- Dean Wilson
- Justin Starling
- Alex Ray
- Kevin Moranz
- Brandon Hartranft
- Tristan Lane
- Cheyenne Harmon
- Xylian Ramella
- Guillaume St-Cyr
- Mason Kerr
- Scotty Wennerstrom
- Alexander Nagy
- Theodore Pauli
- Logan Leitzel
- Jerry Robin
450 HEAT 2
- Malcolm Stewart
- Jason Anderson
- Cooper Webb
- Justin Barcia
- Justin Bogle
- Dylan Ferrandis
- Alex Martin
- Shane McElrath
- Cade Clason
- Ryan Breece
- Logan Karnow
- Justin Rodbell
- Joan Cros
- Jared Lesher
- Scott Meshey
- Deven Raper
- Christopher Prebula
- Joshua Greco
- Preston Taylor
- Austin Cozadd
450 MAIN EVENT
- Eli Tomac
- Malcolm Stewart
- Justin Barcia
- Marvin Musquin
- Justin Brayton
- Vince Friese
- Shane McElrath
- Justin Bogle
- Brandon Hartranft
- Cade Clason
- Ryan Breece
- Justin Starling
- Alex Martin
- Dean Wilson
- Logan Karnow
- Kevin Moranz
- Alex Ray
- Justin Rodbell
- Dylan Ferrandis
- Cooper Webb
- Jason Anderson
- Chase Sexton
250 HEAT 1
- Pierce Brown
- Stilez Robertson
- Jace Owen
- Cullin Park
- Joshua Cartwright
- John Short
- Jeremy Hand
- Marshal Weltin
- Devin Simonson
- Jordon Smith
- Tanner Ward
- Hunter Yoder
- Aj Catanzaro
- Brock Papi
- Lance Kobusch
- Luca Marsalisi
- Joe Clayton
- Kyle Greeson
- Jarrett Frye
- Enzo Lopes
250 HEAT 2
- Jett Lawrence
- Cameron McAdoo
- Mitchell Oldenburg
- Kyle Chisholm
- Rj Hampshire
- Derek Drake
- Joshua Varize
- Phillip Nicoletti
- Hardy Munoz
- Henry Miller
- Grant Harlan
- Michael Hicks
- Jack Chambers
- Lane Shaw
- Blaine Silveira
- Jack Rogers
- Zack Williams
- Luke Neese
- Tj Albright
- Kyle Bitterman
250 MAIN EVENT
- Jett Lawrence
- Cameron McAdoo
- Pierce Brown
- Rj Hampshire
- Jordon Smith
- Mitchell Oldenburg
- Phillip Nicoletti
- Stilez Robertson
- Enzo Lopes
- Joshua Varize
- Derek Drake
- Kyle Chisholm
- John Short
- Jace Owen
- Henry Miller
- Jeremy Hand
- Joshua Cartwright
- Marshal Weltin
- Cullin Park
- Hardy Munoz
- Devin Simonson
- Michael Hicks
450 QUALIFYING
1 Malcolm Stewart 43.568
2 Chase Sexton 43.701
3 Jason Anderson 43.716
4 Eli Tomac 43.983
5 Dylan Ferrandis 44.033
6 Marvin Musquin 44.063
7 Cooper Webb 44.214
8 Dean Wilson 44.573
9 Justin Barcia 44.844
10 Justin Brayton 44.987
11 Shane McElrath 45.705
12 Vince Friese 45.715
13 Alex Martin 45.756
14 Brandon Hartranft 46.027
15 Justin Bogle 46.270
16 Justin Starling 46.275
17 Cade Clason 46.450
18 Alex Ray 47.815
19 Ryan Breece 47.940
20 Jerry Robin 48.145
21 Joan Cros 48.401
22 Kevin Moranz 48.535
23 Logan Karnow 48.648
24 Tristan Lane 48.689
25 Justin Rodbell 48.715
26 Xylian Ramella 48.987
27 Jared Lesher 49.293
28 Cheyenne Harmon 49.500
29 Christopher Prebula 50.257
30 Mason Kerr 50.295
31 Joshua Greco 50.496
32 Alexander Nagy 50.610
33 Preston Taylor 51.046
34 Scotty Wennerstrom 51.143
35 Deven Raper 51.255
36 Logan Leitzel 51.406
37 Scott Meshey 51.477
38 Guillaume St-Cyr 51.642
39 Austin Cozadd 51.691
40 Theodore Pauli 51.793
TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY
41 Cory Carsten 51.900
42 Deven Sorensen 52.571
450 LCQ
- Brandon Hartranft
- Ryan Breece
- Logan Karnow
- Justin Rodbell
- Joan Cros
- Cheyenne Harmon
- Jared Lesher
- Xylian Ramella
- Scott Meshey
- Deven Raper
- Alexander Nagy
- Mason Kerr
- Joshua Greco
- Christopher Prebula
- Guillaume St-Cyr
- Preston Taylor
- Theodore Pauli
- Scotty Wennerstrom
- Austin Cozadd
- Logan Leitzel
- Tristan Lane
- Jerry Robin
250 QUALIFYING
1 Jett Lawrence 43.856
2 Pierce Brown 44.170
3 Cameron McAdoo 44.480
4 Jordon Smith 44.915
5 RJ Hampshire 44.998
6 Enzo Lopes 45.316
7 Mitchell Oldenburg 45.325
8 Stilez Robertson 45.789
9 Kyle Chisholm 45.934
10 Jace Owen 46.189
11 Phillip Nicoletti 46.253
12 Joshua Cartwright 46.420
13 Michael Hicks 46.750
14 AJ Catanzaro 46.797
15 Joshua Varize 46.838
16 Jeremy Hand 46.870
17 Derek Drake 46.930
18 Lance Kobusch 46.958
19 Henry Miller 46.960
20 Cullin Park 47.013
21 Luke Neese 47.052
22 Hunter Yoder 47.147
23 Grant Harlan 47.157
24 Marshal Weltin 47.159
25 Lane Shaw 47.317
26 John Short 47.349
27 Jack Chambers 47.560
28 Jarrett Frye 47.743
29 Hardy Munoz 48.010
30 Joe Clayton 48.061
31 Blaine Silveira 48.174
32 Kyle Peters 48.232
33 Kyle Bitterman 48.308
34 Tanner Ward 48.359
35 Zack Williams 48.523
36 Devin Simonson 48.637
37 Tj Albright 48.744
38 Kyle Greeson 48.778
39 Jack Rogers 48.953
40 Luca Marsalisi 49.016
TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY
41 Brock Papi 49.066
42 Carter Gordon 49.176
43 Caio Lopes 49.917
44 Ty Freehill 50.024
45 Vincent Luhovey 50.196
46 Brandon Pederson 50.825
47 Thomas Welch 50.900
48 Jacob Runkles 51.065
49 Doc Smith 51.345
50 Curren Thurman 51.649
51 Chad Stonier 52.117
52 Dawson Kaub 53.024
53 Nathen LaPorte 53.042
250 LCQ
- Jordon Smith
- Enzo Lopes
- Henry Miller
- Michael Hicks
- Lance Kobusch
- Tanner Ward
- Hunter Yoder
- Aj Catanzaro
- Luke Neese
- Tj Albright
- Luca Marsalisi
- Brock Papi
- Lane Shaw
- Grant Harlan
- Zack Williams
- Joe Clayton
- Blaine Silveira
- Jack Rogers
- Jarrett Frye
- Kyle Greeson
- Jack Chambers
- Kyle Bitterman
450 POINT STANDINGS
1. Eli Tomac 229
2. Jason Anderson 187
3. Malcolm Stewart 187
4. Justin Barcia 184
5. Cooper Webb 173
6. Chase Sexton 164
7. Marvin Musquin 164
8. Dylan Ferrandis 141
9. Ken Roczen 133
10. Dean Wilson 119
1.1 Shane McElrath 101
12. Justin Brayton 99
13. Aaron Plessinger 97
14. Brandon Hartranft 89
15. Justin Bogle 60
16. Kyle Chisholm 57
17. Max Anstie 55
18. Vince Friese 51
19. Alex Martin 48
20. Mitchell Oldenburg 37
250 EAST STANDINGS
1. Jett Lawrence 99
2. Cameron McAdoo 91
3. Pierce Brown 68
4. Stilez Robertson 67
5. Enzo Lopes 64
6. Jordon Smith 63
7. RJ Hampshire 60
8. Phillip Nicoletti 58
9. Mitchell Oldenburg 50
10. Jeremy Martin 42
11. Jace Owen 41
12. Austin Forkner 39
13. Joshua Varize 37
14. Derek Drake 37
15. Henry Miller 33
16. John Short 30
17. Kyle Peters 20
18. Cullin Park 17
19. Levi Kitchen 15
20. Marshal Weltin 15