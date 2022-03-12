2022 DETROIT SUPERCROSS RESULTS

A wild and chaotic 450 main event was the climax of Monster Energy Supercross’s annual visit to Ford Stadium in Detroit, Michigan this weekend. In a race that saw Cooper Webb, Jason Anderson, Chase Sexton and Dylan Ferrandis all crash out, Eli Tomac ran a smooth and problem-free race to extend his lead in the point standings. That was also the story of Jett Lawrence’s win in the 250 East main event, where he took the lead early and held on the whole way. For extended coverage of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.

450 HEAT 1

Eli Tomac Chase Sexton Marvin Musquin Justin Brayton Vince Friese Dean Wilson Justin Starling Alex Ray Kevin Moranz Brandon Hartranft Tristan Lane Cheyenne Harmon Xylian Ramella Guillaume St-Cyr Mason Kerr Scotty Wennerstrom Alexander Nagy Theodore Pauli Logan Leitzel Jerry Robin

450 HEAT 2

Malcolm Stewart Jason Anderson Cooper Webb Justin Barcia Justin Bogle Dylan Ferrandis Alex Martin Shane McElrath Cade Clason Ryan Breece Logan Karnow Justin Rodbell Joan Cros Jared Lesher Scott Meshey Deven Raper Christopher Prebula Joshua Greco Preston Taylor Austin Cozadd

450 MAIN EVENT

Eli Tomac Malcolm Stewart Justin Barcia Marvin Musquin Justin Brayton Vince Friese Shane McElrath Justin Bogle Brandon Hartranft Cade Clason Ryan Breece Justin Starling Alex Martin Dean Wilson Logan Karnow Kevin Moranz Alex Ray Justin Rodbell Dylan Ferrandis Cooper Webb Jason Anderson Chase Sexton

250 HEAT 1

Pierce Brown Stilez Robertson Jace Owen Cullin Park Joshua Cartwright John Short Jeremy Hand Marshal Weltin Devin Simonson Jordon Smith Tanner Ward Hunter Yoder Aj Catanzaro Brock Papi Lance Kobusch Luca Marsalisi Joe Clayton Kyle Greeson Jarrett Frye Enzo Lopes

250 HEAT 2

Jett Lawrence Cameron McAdoo Mitchell Oldenburg Kyle Chisholm Rj Hampshire Derek Drake Joshua Varize Phillip Nicoletti Hardy Munoz Henry Miller Grant Harlan Michael Hicks Jack Chambers Lane Shaw Blaine Silveira Jack Rogers Zack Williams Luke Neese Tj Albright Kyle Bitterman

250 MAIN EVENT

Jett Lawrence Cameron McAdoo Pierce Brown Rj Hampshire Jordon Smith Mitchell Oldenburg Phillip Nicoletti Stilez Robertson Enzo Lopes Joshua Varize Derek Drake Kyle Chisholm John Short Jace Owen Henry Miller Jeremy Hand Joshua Cartwright Marshal Weltin Cullin Park Hardy Munoz Devin Simonson Michael Hicks

450 QUALIFYING

1 Malcolm Stewart 43.568

2 Chase Sexton 43.701

3 Jason Anderson 43.716

4 Eli Tomac 43.983

5 Dylan Ferrandis 44.033

6 Marvin Musquin 44.063

7 Cooper Webb 44.214

8 Dean Wilson 44.573

9 Justin Barcia 44.844

10 Justin Brayton 44.987

11 Shane McElrath 45.705

12 Vince Friese 45.715

13 Alex Martin 45.756

14 Brandon Hartranft 46.027

15 Justin Bogle 46.270

16 Justin Starling 46.275

17 Cade Clason 46.450

18 Alex Ray 47.815

19 Ryan Breece 47.940

20 Jerry Robin 48.145

21 Joan Cros 48.401

22 Kevin Moranz 48.535

23 Logan Karnow 48.648

24 Tristan Lane 48.689

25 Justin Rodbell 48.715

26 Xylian Ramella 48.987

27 Jared Lesher 49.293

28 Cheyenne Harmon 49.500

29 Christopher Prebula 50.257

30 Mason Kerr 50.295

31 Joshua Greco 50.496

32 Alexander Nagy 50.610

33 Preston Taylor 51.046

34 Scotty Wennerstrom 51.143

35 Deven Raper 51.255

36 Logan Leitzel 51.406

37 Scott Meshey 51.477

38 Guillaume St-Cyr 51.642

39 Austin Cozadd 51.691

40 Theodore Pauli 51.793

TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY

41 Cory Carsten 51.900

42 Deven Sorensen 52.571

450 LCQ

Brandon Hartranft Ryan Breece Logan Karnow Justin Rodbell Joan Cros Cheyenne Harmon Jared Lesher Xylian Ramella Scott Meshey Deven Raper Alexander Nagy Mason Kerr Joshua Greco Christopher Prebula Guillaume St-Cyr Preston Taylor Theodore Pauli Scotty Wennerstrom Austin Cozadd Logan Leitzel Tristan Lane Jerry Robin

250 QUALIFYING

1 Jett Lawrence 43.856

2 Pierce Brown 44.170

3 Cameron McAdoo 44.480

4 Jordon Smith 44.915

5 RJ Hampshire 44.998

6 Enzo Lopes 45.316

7 Mitchell Oldenburg 45.325

8 Stilez Robertson 45.789

9 Kyle Chisholm 45.934

10 Jace Owen 46.189

11 Phillip Nicoletti 46.253

12 Joshua Cartwright 46.420

13 Michael Hicks 46.750

14 AJ Catanzaro 46.797

15 Joshua Varize 46.838

16 Jeremy Hand 46.870

17 Derek Drake 46.930

18 Lance Kobusch 46.958

19 Henry Miller 46.960

20 Cullin Park 47.013

21 Luke Neese 47.052

22 Hunter Yoder 47.147

23 Grant Harlan 47.157

24 Marshal Weltin 47.159

25 Lane Shaw 47.317

26 John Short 47.349

27 Jack Chambers 47.560

28 Jarrett Frye 47.743

29 Hardy Munoz 48.010

30 Joe Clayton 48.061

31 Blaine Silveira 48.174

32 Kyle Peters 48.232

33 Kyle Bitterman 48.308

34 Tanner Ward 48.359

35 Zack Williams 48.523

36 Devin Simonson 48.637

37 Tj Albright 48.744

38 Kyle Greeson 48.778

39 Jack Rogers 48.953

40 Luca Marsalisi 49.016

TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY

41 Brock Papi 49.066

42 Carter Gordon 49.176

43 Caio Lopes 49.917

44 Ty Freehill 50.024

45 Vincent Luhovey 50.196

46 Brandon Pederson 50.825

47 Thomas Welch 50.900

48 Jacob Runkles 51.065

49 Doc Smith 51.345

50 Curren Thurman 51.649

51 Chad Stonier 52.117

52 Dawson Kaub 53.024

53 Nathen LaPorte 53.042

250 LCQ

Jordon Smith Enzo Lopes Henry Miller Michael Hicks Lance Kobusch Tanner Ward Hunter Yoder Aj Catanzaro Luke Neese Tj Albright Luca Marsalisi Brock Papi Lane Shaw Grant Harlan Zack Williams Joe Clayton Blaine Silveira Jack Rogers Jarrett Frye Kyle Greeson Jack Chambers Kyle Bitterman

450 POINT STANDINGS

1. Eli Tomac 229

2. Jason Anderson 187

3. Malcolm Stewart 187

4. Justin Barcia 184

5. Cooper Webb 173

6. Chase Sexton 164

7. Marvin Musquin 164

8. Dylan Ferrandis 141

9. Ken Roczen 133

10. Dean Wilson 119

1.1 Shane McElrath 101

12. Justin Brayton 99

13. Aaron Plessinger 97

14. Brandon Hartranft 89

15. Justin Bogle 60

16. Kyle Chisholm 57

17. Max Anstie 55

18. Vince Friese 51

19. Alex Martin 48

20. Mitchell Oldenburg 37

250 EAST STANDINGS

1. Jett Lawrence 99

2. Cameron McAdoo 91

3. Pierce Brown 68

4. Stilez Robertson 67

5. Enzo Lopes 64

6. Jordon Smith 63

7. RJ Hampshire 60

8. Phillip Nicoletti 58

9. Mitchell Oldenburg 50

10. Jeremy Martin 42

11. Jace Owen 41

12. Austin Forkner 39

13. Joshua Varize 37

14. Derek Drake 37

15. Henry Miller 33

16. John Short 30

17. Kyle Peters 20

18. Cullin Park 17

19. Levi Kitchen 15

20. Marshal Weltin 15