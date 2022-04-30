2022 DENVER SUPERCROSS RESULTS

Monster Energy Supercross arrived in Denver, Colorado this weekend as the series nears the end of the 2022 season. Going in, it was accepted that Eli Tomac would, in all likelihood, clinch his second title here, one round early. That’s exactly what happened, although Jason Anderson did everything he could to rain on Tomac’s hometown celebration. Chase Sexton was the early leader of the 450 main, but when he went down, it looked like it was going to be Tomac’s day. He led for a few laps, but Anderson was willing to hang it out a little more on the dry hard-packed track. Anderson took over, and once Tomac realized the day’s victory had slipped away, he backed off, eventually fading to fifth. That was enough to earn the title at the end of the day. The 250 West division had championship drama as well. Hunter Lawrence successfully delayed Christian Craig’s party in the 250 West division by winning the main event over Michael Mosiman and Craig. For extended coverage of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.
450 HEAT ONE
- Eli Tomac
- Marvin Musquin
- Justin Brayton
- Justin Starling
- Kyle Chisholm
- John Short
- Alex Martin
- Henry Miller
- Justin Bogle
- Cheyenne Harmon
- Adam Enticknap
- Max Miller
- Marshal Weltin
- Austin Politelli
- Jared Lesher
- Lane Shaw
- Theodore Pauli
- Scotty Wennerstrom
- Bryson Gardner
- Nick Schmidt
450 HEAT TWO
- Chase Sexton
- Jason Anderson
- Malcolm Stewart
- Justin Barcia
- Cooper Webb
- Brandon Hartranft
- Mitchell Oldenburg
- Ryan Breece
- Fredrik Noren
- Justin Rodbell
- Deven Raper
- Kevin Moranz
- Cade Clason
- Tristan Lane
- Joshua Cartwright
- Gared Steinke
- Chase Marquier
- Chris Howell
- Logan Karnow
- Alex Ray
450 MAIN EVENT
- Jason Anderson
- Malcolm Stewart
- Marvin Musquin
- Chase Sexton
- Eli Tomac
- Cooper Webb
- Justin Barcia
- Justin Brayton
- Mitchell Oldenburg
- Kyle Chisholm
- Brandon Hartranft
- Ryan Breece
- Alex Martin
- Justin Starling
- Fredrik Noren
- Austin Politelli
- Marshal Weltin
- Kevin Moranz
- John Short
- Justin Rodbell
- Justin Bogle
- Henry Miller
250 WEST HEAT ONE
- Christian Craig
- Jo Shimoda
- Vince Friese
- Dominique Thury
- Nate Thrasher
- Derek Kelley
- Jy Roberts
- Devin Harriman
- Mcclellan Hile
- Maxwell Sanford
- Jerry Robin
- Jesse Flock
- Carson Mumford
- Logan Leitzel
- Geran Stapleton
- Wyatt Lyonsmith
- Addison Emory
- Kameron Barboa
- Mike Henderson
- Ryan Carlson
250 WEST HEAT TWO
- Hunter Lawrence
- Michael Mosiman
- Garrett Marchbanks
- Chris Blose
- Jalek Swoll
- Carson Brown
- Robbie Wageman
- Mitchell Harrison
- Ryan Surratt
- Brandon Ray
- Preston Taylor
- Alexander Nagy
- Colby Copp
- Joshua Greco
- Tre Fierro
- Bobby Piazza
- Rider Fisher
- Chad Saultz
- Isaiah Goodman
- David Pulley
250 WEST MAIN EVENT
- Hunter Lawrence
- Michael Mosiman
- Christian Craig
- Jo Shimoda
- Garrett Marchbanks
- Vince Friese
- Chris Blose
- Robbie Wageman
- Nate Thrasher
- Jalek Swoll
- Derek Kelley
- Dominique Thury
- Carson Mumford
- Geran Stapleton
- Ryan Surratt
- Mitchell Harrison
- Devin Harriman
- Brandon Ray
- Mcclellan Hile
- Alexander Nagy
- Jy Roberts
- Carson Brown
250 WEST POINTS
1 Christian Craig 215
2 Hunter Lawrence 197
3 Michael Mosiman 181
4 Vince Friese 144
5 Jo Shimoda 144
6 Nate Thrasher 126
7 Garrett Marchbanks 117
8 Robbie Wageman 109
9 Chris Blose 106
10 Jalek Swoll 93
11 Carson Brown 84
12 Carson Mumford 80
13 Derek Kelley 78
14 Dominique Thury 60
15 Cole Thompson 50
16 Ryan Surratt 48
17 Mitchell Harrison 46
18 Seth Hammaker 44
19 Dylan Walsh 41
20 Logan Karnow 40
450 QUALIFYING
1 Chase Sexton 44.624
2 Eli Tomac 44.677
3 Jason Anderson 44.711
4 Marvin Musquin 44.732
5 Cooper Webb 45.559
6 Justin Brayton 45.756
7 Malcolm Stewart 45.803
8 Alex Martin 45.895
9 Justin Barcia 45.910
10 Justin Bogle 46.169
11 Brandon Hartranft 46.185
12 Kyle Chisholm 46.236
13 Mitchell Oldenburg 46.426
14 Justin Starling 46.942
15 Ryan Breece 47.320
16 Adam Enticknap 47.427
17 Cade Clason 47.495
18 Henry Miller 47.588
19 Justin Rodbell 47.718
20 Austin Politelli 47.938
21 Fredrik Noren 47.953
22 Marshal Weltin 47.978
23 Alex Ray 48.051
24 Max Miller 48.095
25 Kevin Moranz 48.210
26 Nick Schmidt 48.238
27 Logan Karnow 48.266
28 Cheyenne Harmon 48.327
29 Chase Marquier 48.419
30 John Short 48.436
31 Joshua Cartwright 48.470
32 Theodore Pauli 48.618
33 Tristan Lane 48.623
34 Jared Lesher 48.789
35 Gared Steinke 48.928
36 Bryson Gardner 48.989
37 Chris Howell 49.036
38 Lane Shaw 49.071
39 Deven Raper 49.410
40 Scotty Wennerstrom 49.574
TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY
41 Bobby Fitch 49.904
42 Mason Kerr 50.001
43 Curren Thurman 50.329
44 Kyle Greeson 50.560
45 Austin Cozadd 50.848
46 Robert Hailey 51.940
47 Mitchell Gifford 52.006
250 WEST QUALIFYING
1 Hunter Lawrence 45.252
2 Christian Craig 45.405
3 Garrett Marchbanks 45.872
4 Jo Shimoda 46.395
5 Michael Mosiman 46.402
6 Vince Friese 46.656
7 Jalek Swoll 46.714
8 Nate Thrasher 46.847
9 Chris Blose 46.922
10 Carson Mumford 47.328
11 Robbie Wageman 47.391
12 Dominique Thury 47.504
13 Carson Brown 47.667
14 Jerry Robin 47.672
15 Mitchell Harrison 47.849
16 Derek Kelley 47.853
17 Ryan Surratt 48.697
18 Maxwell Sanford 49.066
19 Alexander Nagy 49.197
20 Geran Stapleton 49.316
21 Preston Taylor 49.759
22 Devin Harriman 49.920
23 Brandon Ray 49.925
24 Mcclellan Hile 49.933
25 Joshua Greco 50.077
26 Logan Leitzel 50.151
27 Tre Fierro 50.357
28 Wyatt Lyonsmith 50.679
29 Colby Copp 50.784
30 Jesse Flock 50.956
31 David Pulley 51.340
32 Jy Roberts 51.493
33 Chad Saultz 51.589
34 Addison Emory 51.933
35 Bobby Piazza 52.458
36 Kameron Barboa 53.109
37 Rider Fisher 53.527
38 Ryan Carlson 55.446
39 Isaiah Goodman 55.459
40 Mike Henderson 55.625
TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY
41 Todd Bannister 1:10.774