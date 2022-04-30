2022 DENVER SUPERCROSS RESULTS

Monster Energy Supercross arrived in Denver, Colorado this weekend as the series nears the end of the 2022 season. Going in, it was accepted that Eli Tomac would, in all likelihood, clinch his second title here, one round early. That’s exactly what happened, although Jason Anderson did everything he could to rain on Tomac’s hometown celebration. Chase Sexton was the early leader of the 450 main, but when he went down, it looked like it was going to be Tomac’s day. He led for a few laps, but Anderson was willing to hang it out a little more on the dry hard-packed track. Anderson took over, and once Tomac realized the day’s victory had slipped away, he backed off, eventually fading to fifth. That was enough to earn the title at the end of the day. The 250 West division had championship drama as well. Hunter Lawrence successfully delayed Christian Craig’s party in the 250 West division by winning the main event over Michael Mosiman and Craig. For extended coverage of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.

450 HEAT ONE

Eli Tomac Marvin Musquin Justin Brayton Justin Starling Kyle Chisholm John Short Alex Martin Henry Miller Justin Bogle Cheyenne Harmon Adam Enticknap Max Miller Marshal Weltin Austin Politelli Jared Lesher Lane Shaw Theodore Pauli Scotty Wennerstrom Bryson Gardner Nick Schmidt

450 HEAT TWO

Chase Sexton Jason Anderson Malcolm Stewart Justin Barcia Cooper Webb Brandon Hartranft Mitchell Oldenburg Ryan Breece Fredrik Noren Justin Rodbell Deven Raper Kevin Moranz Cade Clason Tristan Lane Joshua Cartwright Gared Steinke Chase Marquier Chris Howell Logan Karnow Alex Ray

450 MAIN EVENT

Jason Anderson Malcolm Stewart Marvin Musquin Chase Sexton Eli Tomac Cooper Webb Justin Barcia Justin Brayton Mitchell Oldenburg Kyle Chisholm Brandon Hartranft Ryan Breece Alex Martin Justin Starling Fredrik Noren Austin Politelli Marshal Weltin Kevin Moranz John Short Justin Rodbell Justin Bogle Henry Miller

250 WEST HEAT ONE

Christian Craig Jo Shimoda Vince Friese Dominique Thury Nate Thrasher Derek Kelley Jy Roberts Devin Harriman Mcclellan Hile Maxwell Sanford Jerry Robin Jesse Flock Carson Mumford Logan Leitzel Geran Stapleton Wyatt Lyonsmith Addison Emory Kameron Barboa Mike Henderson Ryan Carlson

250 WEST HEAT TWO

Hunter Lawrence Michael Mosiman Garrett Marchbanks Chris Blose Jalek Swoll Carson Brown Robbie Wageman Mitchell Harrison Ryan Surratt Brandon Ray Preston Taylor Alexander Nagy Colby Copp Joshua Greco Tre Fierro Bobby Piazza Rider Fisher Chad Saultz Isaiah Goodman David Pulley

250 WEST MAIN EVENT

Hunter Lawrence Michael Mosiman Christian Craig Jo Shimoda Garrett Marchbanks Vince Friese Chris Blose Robbie Wageman Nate Thrasher Jalek Swoll Derek Kelley Dominique Thury Carson Mumford Geran Stapleton Ryan Surratt Mitchell Harrison Devin Harriman Brandon Ray Mcclellan Hile Alexander Nagy Jy Roberts Carson Brown

250 WEST POINTS

1 Christian Craig 215

2 Hunter Lawrence 197

3 Michael Mosiman 181

4 Vince Friese 144

5 Jo Shimoda 144

6 Nate Thrasher 126

7 Garrett Marchbanks 117

8 Robbie Wageman 109

9 Chris Blose 106

10 Jalek Swoll 93

11 Carson Brown 84

12 Carson Mumford 80

13 Derek Kelley 78

14 Dominique Thury 60

15 Cole Thompson 50

16 Ryan Surratt 48

17 Mitchell Harrison 46

18 Seth Hammaker 44

19 Dylan Walsh 41

20 Logan Karnow 40

450 QUALIFYING

1 Chase Sexton 44.624

2 Eli Tomac 44.677

3 Jason Anderson 44.711

4 Marvin Musquin 44.732

5 Cooper Webb 45.559

6 Justin Brayton 45.756

7 Malcolm Stewart 45.803

8 Alex Martin 45.895

9 Justin Barcia 45.910

10 Justin Bogle 46.169

11 Brandon Hartranft 46.185

12 Kyle Chisholm 46.236

13 Mitchell Oldenburg 46.426

14 Justin Starling 46.942

15 Ryan Breece 47.320

16 Adam Enticknap 47.427

17 Cade Clason 47.495

18 Henry Miller 47.588

19 Justin Rodbell 47.718

20 Austin Politelli 47.938

21 Fredrik Noren 47.953

22 Marshal Weltin 47.978

23 Alex Ray 48.051

24 Max Miller 48.095

25 Kevin Moranz 48.210

26 Nick Schmidt 48.238

27 Logan Karnow 48.266

28 Cheyenne Harmon 48.327

29 Chase Marquier 48.419

30 John Short 48.436

31 Joshua Cartwright 48.470

32 Theodore Pauli 48.618

33 Tristan Lane 48.623

34 Jared Lesher 48.789

35 Gared Steinke 48.928

36 Bryson Gardner 48.989

37 Chris Howell 49.036

38 Lane Shaw 49.071

39 Deven Raper 49.410

40 Scotty Wennerstrom 49.574

TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY

41 Bobby Fitch 49.904

42 Mason Kerr 50.001

43 Curren Thurman 50.329

44 Kyle Greeson 50.560

45 Austin Cozadd 50.848

46 Robert Hailey 51.940

47 Mitchell Gifford 52.006

250 WEST QUALIFYING

1 Hunter Lawrence 45.252

2 Christian Craig 45.405

3 Garrett Marchbanks 45.872

4 Jo Shimoda 46.395

5 Michael Mosiman 46.402

6 Vince Friese 46.656

7 Jalek Swoll 46.714

8 Nate Thrasher 46.847

9 Chris Blose 46.922

10 Carson Mumford 47.328

11 Robbie Wageman 47.391

12 Dominique Thury 47.504

13 Carson Brown 47.667

14 Jerry Robin 47.672

15 Mitchell Harrison 47.849

16 Derek Kelley 47.853

17 Ryan Surratt 48.697

18 Maxwell Sanford 49.066

19 Alexander Nagy 49.197

20 Geran Stapleton 49.316

21 Preston Taylor 49.759

22 Devin Harriman 49.920

23 Brandon Ray 49.925

24 Mcclellan Hile 49.933

25 Joshua Greco 50.077

26 Logan Leitzel 50.151

27 Tre Fierro 50.357

28 Wyatt Lyonsmith 50.679

29 Colby Copp 50.784

30 Jesse Flock 50.956

31 David Pulley 51.340

32 Jy Roberts 51.493

33 Chad Saultz 51.589

34 Addison Emory 51.933

35 Bobby Piazza 52.458

36 Kameron Barboa 53.109

37 Rider Fisher 53.527

38 Ryan Carlson 55.446

39 Isaiah Goodman 55.459

40 Mike Henderson 55.625

TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY

41 Todd Bannister 1:10.774